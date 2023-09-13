LAPORTE — A 62-year-old man died late Tuesday afternoon after his vehicle careened off a county road and struck two trees, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

The deceased, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was identified by police as William Armour of Mill Creek.

Police said they were called out shortly before 4 p.m. to the 0300 north block of County Road 250 East where they determined a maroon 2014 Ford passenger vehicle had been traveling southbound when for an unknown reason left the east side of the roadway and struck a tree.

"The vehicle continued traveling southbound and returned to the roadway for nearly 100 feet before leaving the east side of the roadway again," police said. "The vehicle collided head-on with another tree before coming to rest."

Armour was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

