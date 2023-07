WINFIELD — Police encouraged area residents to lock up their vehicles and remove anything of value in the wake of a string of break-ins, most recently occurring Thursday night.

From what police can tell from surveillance videos, individuals with flashlights have been going around overnight and entering unlocked vehicles and mostly rifling through looking for items of value, said Town Marshal Dan Ball said.

Among the items taken were a credit card and firearm, he said.

The thieves have not been breaking windows or otherwise damaging locked vehicles to gain entry, Ball said.

Ball said 15 or 16 unlocked vehicles were broke into last weekend in the Wyndance subdivision in the area of 109th Avenue and Fayette Street.

Lawn worker shot at Region apartment complex, police say "The victim was approached on foot by a male subject, who began shooting at the victim," police said.

Another seven unlocked vehicles or so were struck Thursday night in the Stonegate and Meadows areas.

Ball said extra patrols will be out overnight to combat the break-ins.

Area residents are encouraged to review any footage from surveillance cameras in hopes of identifying the culprits.

