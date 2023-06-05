A Chicago woman who fatally shot her ex-girlfriend in Hammond after learning that she had started dating a man received a fair trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

Lydia Conley, 40, was convicted of murder and sentenced to 70 years in prison for the Oct. 27, 2019, slaying of Delilah Martinez, 40, in front of Martinez's home in the 1100 block of 115th Street.

Conley argued in her appeal that the trial court erred by excluding evidence of the murder convictions of an alternative suspect.

The appeals court determined, however, that Conley's 6th Amendment right to assert a defense was not impaired by that decision because Conley had the opportunity to directly question the alternative suspect during the trial.

It noted that Conley presented significant evidence of tension between the alternative suspect, Conley and Martinez, including a possible motive for murder, and the jury had the opportunity to weigh that evidence against the "substantial evidence" of Conley's guilt.

"In brief, the fact that a defendant is not permitted to submit every piece of evidence she believes supports her defense does not mean that her right to present a meaningful defense has been abridged," the court said.

"We are unpersuaded that the evidence of the decades-old convictions — entirely unrelated to the murder of Martinez — in the context of (the alternative suspect’s) credibility at trial would have tipped the scales enough to impact the outcome of the trial."

Conley still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing her conviction.

Otherwise, her earliest possible release date from prison, assuming good behavior, is Dec. 14, 2072, according to the Department of Correction.

