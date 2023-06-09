MERRILLVILLE — A woman is dead and an a man is in critical condition after shootings late Thursday in the area of the Menards at 6300 Mississippi St., said Merrillville Police Cmdr. Matthew Vasel.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. and found a man shot near the entrance of the store, Vasel said.

Medics arrived a short time later and began treating the shooting victim, who was transported by helicopter to a Chicago hospital, where he was listed Friday morning in critical condition, according to police.

"Officers continued to search the area and located a female, who was deceased on scene as a result (of a) gunshot wound," police said.

The shootings are under investigation, and police did not release the identities of those shot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3531, ext. 349, or avanrite@merrillville.in.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent to investigations@merrillville.in.gov.