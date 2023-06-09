MERRILLVILLE — A woman is dead and an a man is in critical condition after shootings late Thursday in the area of the Menards at 6300 Mississippi St., said Merrillville Police Cmdr. Matthew Vasel.
Officers were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. and found a man shot near the entrance of the store, Vasel said.
Medics arrived a short time later and began treating the shooting victim, who was transported by helicopter to a Chicago hospital, where he was listed Friday morning in critical condition, according to police.
"Officers continued to search the area and located a female, who was deceased on scene as a result (of a) gunshot wound," police said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.