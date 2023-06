CROWN POINT— Trial proceedings in the rape case against a Kouts man continued on Wednesday and featured testimony from the woman whom he allegedly assaulted.

Roger Mashburn, 29, was charged in August 2020 with rape, a level three felony, and battery, a class B misdemeanor, according to court records. If convicted, Mashburn faces up to 16 years in prison for the rape charge.

Charging documents stated that around midnight on June 15, 2020, Mashburn sexually assaulted his co-worker’s wife while spending the night at the couple’s Crown Point apartment, located on Main Street.

Mashburn went to the couple’s apartment on the afternoon of June 14, 2020 to hang out with them by their apartment complex’s pool. The three hung out and drank by the pool for a while and later went upstairs to the couple’s apartment and continued drinking.

Mashburn’s co-worker told jurors on Tuesday that he and Mashburn weren’t friends, but simply acquaintances. He said he invited Mashburn over on June 14 because he thought he didn’t have a lot of friends.

The couple invited Mashburn to spend the night at their apartment after they realized that he was too intoxicated to drive home, according to testimony from Mashburn’s co-worker on Tuesday. He added that when Mashburn arrived to the pool that afternoon, he seemed like he was already drunk.

After a few hours of hanging out in the couple’s apartment, Mashburn’s co-worker fell asleep on the couch and Mashburn fell asleep on the floor beside him, court documents stated.

The co-worker’s wife went to sleep in the couple’s bedroom and sometime later, Mashburn purportedly stumbled into the bedroom, naked and mumbling, according to the probable cause affidavit.

She told jurors on Wednesday that she grabbed him a blanket and guided him to the futon in the kid’s bedroom. The woman said she then woke up her husband, took him back into their bedroom, and tried to fall back asleep.

She said her husband seemed pretty intoxicated when she woke him, so she didn't bother telling him about Mashburn's naked stroll around the apartment then.

She couldn’t fall asleep, so she said she went out to the living room to watch television. After sitting on the couch for a bit, she described how Mashburn busted out of the kid’s room, naked, and waltzed into the kitchen and chugged a beer.

She said, through sobs, that he came and sat beside her and eventually held her down by her neck and wrists and sexually assaulted her. She said she pulled one of his ear gages out in the midst of the incident so she could have some sort of proof that he was there.

The woman detailed how Mashburn was, at one moment, rough and aggressive with her, but at another moment kissing her face, seemingly trying to romanticize the juncture.

“I don’t know why someone would try to romanticize that, but that’s almost what it felt like,” she said.”

She said she noticed how his demeanor often quickly shifted from giggly to demonic, and likened his behavior to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

She described to jurors how she tried to call out for her husband, but Mashburn covered her mouth and told her “don’t say a (expletive) word.”

She said, after the assault, she went back into her room and went to sleep because she didn’t want to cause any problems. She said she didn’t know how to tell her husband until later the next day, when she sent him a text message while he was at work.

“I shouldn’t have cared,” she added. “I let you stay in my (expletive) house after you raped me,” she said through tears.

Mashburn’s attorney Lonnie Randolph opened his questioning of the woman with a focus on her alcohol usage.

He highlighted, in particular, how when she went to get her sexual assault examination on June 15, her blood alcohol content was .21, nearly double the legal limit.

The woman admitted that she drank as a coping mechanism after the assault, but noted that she has been sober for nearly a year and a half.

Randolph also discussed how when she got her sexual assault kit done at the hospital, she asked the nurse not to photograph her genitals.

"I felt like I was invaded enough," she said during the prosecutor's re-cross examination.

Randolph also focused on how the woman handled Mashburn waltzing around her house naked and asked: could you have gotten up and left your apartment if you wanted to? Could you have made Mashburn sleep in his car? Could you have called 911?

The woman said yes, but in that moment she didn’t know what to do – so she just froze.

“You’ve seen T.V., no one believes the woman these days,” she said.

Trial proceedings are set to continue on Thursday in Judge Salvador Vasquez’s courtroom.

