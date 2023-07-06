HAMMOND — A federal court will let a local woman press claims she was sexually harassed during a 2016 Hammond police ridealong.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled Wednesday the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, can sue Jaime Garcia, a former officer she alleges fondled and frightened her with sexually disturbing remarks.

This overturns a 2022 decision by U.S. District Court Judge Jon DeGuilio in Hammond to dismiss the woman’s suit.

The appeals court did let stand DeGuilio’s finding last year that the woman cannot sue former Hammond Police Chief John Doughty on grounds that the former chief bore responsibility as Garcia’s superior and should have known Garcia might misbehave.

Attorneys for Garcia and Doughty couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.

Attorney Christopher Cooper, who represents the woman, said he and his client welcome the appeals court opinion.

He said unwelcome touching and sexually charged banter may have been tolerated in the past, but the appeals court correctly decided that “what shocks the conscience evolves with time” and Garcia’s conduct should be judged as harmful to women and society.

Police have long offered ridealongs — where a civilian spends a work shift with an officer — as a vocational educational lesson.

The woman did a ridealong Feb. 15, 2019, when she was a 17-year-old, as a class assignment.

The 28-page appeal court ruling states “this ridealong quickly strayed from its educational purpose.”

The woman alleges Garcia subjected her to a daylong sequence of inappropriate comments and questions punctuated by unwelcome physical sexual contacts.

The suit alleges Garcia immediately began touching her — reaching over and rubbing his arm against her breast while adjusting the seat belt she had already secured.

Throughout the ride along, Officer Garcia repeatedly reached across the center console to place his hand on the woman’s thigh and later placed his hand on her buttocks, the lawsuit says.

Cooper alleges Garcia questioned her about her dating and sex life, stopped another woman who Garcia identified as a prostitute, and told her his ridealong guest might want to become a prostitute too.

The suit alleges Garcia also met another police officer while on patrol and asked if the other officer wanted to have sex with his ridealong, “who stayed in the car, terrified,” according to the ruling.

The suit says that sometime later a female classmate participated in the course-required ride with Garcia and told the woman that Garcia had acted inappropriately with her too. The students reported their experiences to a teacher.

Garcia, a 12-year veteran of the Hammond police force, resigned after their complaints.

Garcia’s defense attorney argued Feb. 9 before the appeals court that Garcia’s conduct, while “boorish,” didn’t rise to a violation of constitutional rights because Garcia never attempted to coerce her.

The appeals court is sending the case back to DeGuilio to decide whether a jury should hear evidence in the case.