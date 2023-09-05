VALPARAISO — An 18-year-old woman, who reportedly told police she saw no problem with leaving a dog in car for several hours on a 93-degree day, has found out the hard way she was wrong.
Dkara Scott, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was booked into the Porter County Jail Saturday on a criminal charge of cruelty to an animal, records show.
The incident in question occurred July 27 when Porter County police said they responded around 11:25 a.m. to Northwest Health-Porter hospital for a report of a dog left in a vehicle.
Police said they found a small white and black dog locked in a cage in the backseat of the vehicle, which was not running and had all the windows rolled up. Police said it was 93 degrees outside and the vehicle was extremely hot to the touch.
"I further observed the dog did not have any water and that the dog was panting very heavy due to the being so hot," police said.
The owner of the vehicle, Scott, was contacted at the hospital and after unlocking the vehicle, told officers she brought the dog from Michigan and left the animal in the vehicle while her mother was having surgery. She said she had not checked on the dog for more than two and a half hours.
"It should be noted while speaking with Dkara at no point did she believe that leaving the dog in the car on a hot day was a wrong decision," police said.
The dog was released to a family member and Scott was later arrested.
