VALPARAISO — A 25-year-old Valparaiso man, who claimed to be a military veteran, faces two felony counts of child solicitation after being nabbed on video by a local vigilante group allegedly trying to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, records show.

A representative of the group NWI Predator Catchers is seen in a video confronting who they say is Zachary Crohan along the 1300 block of Lincolnway in Valparaiso at what police say was around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Crohan, with cell phone in hand, initially says in the video he was just out "walking around, playing Pokemon GO."

"Not meeting a 13-year old?" he's asked.

"Nope. Nope," Crohan immediately responds.

When told by the group representative that he has several photos of Crohan from interactions on the Grindr hook-up app, Crohan denies it's him. When told police are going to be called, Crohan changes his story and says as a former soldier, he too was out hunting down child predators.

"Catching guys like you," the group representative says in response.

"No, not like me," Crohan says, adding he is married and has children of his own.

A group representative, who called Valparaiso police to the scene, said he and his girlfriend had set up a decoy account on Grindr portraying themselves as a 13-year-old named Victoria, according to a charging document. He said Crohan contacted their decoy post and when asked what was going on, responded, "hopefully find some fun."

Crohan then sent a photo of himself and asked who he thought was a 13-year-old girl if she would perform a sex act on him, police said. They agreed to meet along Lincolnway where the video confrontation took place.

Police arrived and took Crohan to the nearby station where he conceded that he did respond to the post in question, according to a charging document.

"Crohan admitted that he did not make the connection with 'Victoria' on Grindr to prevent a juvenile from being harmed or to catch a predator," police said.

"Crohan stated that he wasn't thinking, and that he had a lot of stress in his life," police said. "He advised he thought 'Victoria' was attractive, and he admitted he had a moment of weakness that caused him to make a poor decision in continuing his communication with 'Victoria,' who — he confirmed — did tell him she was 13 years old."

Crohan remained behind bars at the Porter County Jail Monday and his case has been assigned to Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

A representative of NWI Predator Catchers declined Monday to go on record with a comment, saying they prefer to remain anonymous.

"Predator Catcher's mission is to intercept these dangerous individuals in the Northwest Indiana area and stop them connecting with minors," the group posted on social media. "Our team of law-abiding individuals utilize techniques and tools to help spot and track suspicious users and when prompted (by user) to meet/be solicited, we do so in a public manner as to not put ourselves or decoys in any danger."

"Upon meet up, we record live and question their motives to the meet up and if laws were verifiably broken by said individual, we contact and coordinate with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that these predators are dealt with accordingly."

While such vigilante efforts have gained popularity online, Portage police warned several years ago against the practice upon learning of another area vigilante group shooting a similar video of a confrontation.

"People who do that are taking a huge risk," Portage police Sgt. Rob Maynard said the time. "This could have went poorly for that young man out there."

While the outcome of these cases can result in criminal charges against those confronted, there also could be legal consequences for those posting the video, Maynard said.

