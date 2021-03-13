Crossroads Chamber breaks in new community center with awards gala

MERRILLVILLE — Kyle Feck was "pumped up" Saturday night even before he was announced as an award recipient.

Feck, named Volunteer of the Year, was referring to the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center hosting the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Cheers to 10 Years” Recognition Night.

Not only did the Crossroads Regional Chamber celebrate its 10th anniversary, but it broke in the new community center and recognized local business and community leaders.

Feck, the owner of a mobile massage business, is a chamber ambassador.

"It’s an amazing way to meet people and network,” Feck said. “This building is absolutely amazing. Just a great turnout and this should be an amazing event tonight.”

The Dean and Barbara White Foundation donated $10 million for operational costs to the $24 million center that now bears their name.

Already being booked for other events, the 94,000-square-foot facility features a multipurpose community room, event center, other meeting rooms, fitness center, an artificial-surface football and soccer field, six volleyball and three basketball full-length courts and a climbing wall.