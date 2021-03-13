Crossroads Chamber breaks in new community center with awards gala

MERRILLVILLE — Kyle Feck was "pumped up" Saturday night even before he was announced as an award recipient.
Feck, named Volunteer of the Year, was referring to the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center hosting the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce’s “Cheers to 10 Years” Recognition Night.
Not only did the Crossroads Regional Chamber celebrate its 10th anniversary, but it broke in the new community center and recognized local business and community leaders.
Feck, the owner of a mobile massage business, is a chamber ambassador.
"It’s an amazing way to meet people and network,” Feck said. “This building is absolutely amazing. Just a great turnout and this should be an amazing event tonight.”
The Dean and Barbara White Foundation donated $10 million for operational costs to the $24 million center that now bears their name.
Already being booked for other events, the 94,000-square-foot facility features a multipurpose community room, event center, other meeting rooms, fitness center, an artificial-surface football and soccer field, six volleyball and three basketball full-length courts and a climbing wall.
The awards program took place in the 10,000-square-foot Mike Anderson Chevrolet Event Center. The room has non-pandemic space for 540 persons, but committee chair and Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said those numbers were reduced to 118 for social distancing.
“We’re encouraging folks to use the event center and the rest of the rooms here,” said Pettit, D-6th Ward.
“It’s a beautiful place and amazing for the community,” said Deann Patena, president and CEO of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Founded in 2010, Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce represents a merger of the Greater Crown Point and Merrillville chambers. The merger was designed to enhance the surrounding economic climate and civic environment. It also provides its joint membership of 600 businesses contacts for networking.
“Cheers to 10 Years” was a celebration of the local business community with awards, a dinner and cocktails. Merrillville High School’s Choralteens provided musical entertainment.
The 10 awards recognized community betterment, environmental stewardship, business longevity, minority and nonprofit businesses, corporate responsibility, top volunteer, and young entrepreneurs. Also honored were “heroes,” those essential workers demonstrating compassion, commitment, and dedication in a year of crisis.
Sherry Sink, also nominated for top volunteer, noted, “This is going to be so great, just to have this building in Merrillville. Right now, everything is at a standstill, and we need more buildings like this.”
Sink is Indiana regional director for Superior Ambulance.
The new building, which opened March 1, comes under the jurisdiction of the town’s park department. Park Superintendent Jan Orlich said she is “totally excited” about the facility.
The center’s outdoor field is hosting a soccer tournament next weekend with and is booked through June, Orlich said. Gyms are rented through September and meeting rooms are being booked.
“It’ll be exciting for people to see it once we open the doors,” Orlich said.