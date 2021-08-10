Crossroads YMCA to open Schererville location by 2022 in current Franciscan fitness center site

The nonprofit, which encompasses Lake County's YMCAs, announced the new location at 221 U.S. 41, suite A, Tuesday in a press release.

A collaboration between Crossroads YMCA and Franciscan Alliance, the transition is an effort to serve more families in Northwest Indiana, which will allow Franciscan to continue to focus on health and wellness through hospitals and medical offices, and the Y to expand services, according to a news release.

The center will be transformed into a Y by January 2022, a news release states.

“The partnership between Franciscan Alliance and the Crossroads YMCA is an example of two organizations with a shared mission of improving the health status of the communities we are privileged to serve," Franciscan Alliance President and CEO Kevin Leahy said in a news release.

Leahy said Franciscan's medical facility adjacent to the fitness center will continue to serve patients, and could be expanded in the future.

"We are thrilled that the expertise of our staff will remain in place, and our Schererville fitness center will continue to be a place for people to achieve their health and fitness goals as it transitions to the YMCA," he said.

Over the next 90 days, Crossroads YMCA leaders will work closely with the leaders, staff and members at Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Schererville to "ensure a smooth transition." Over that 90-day period, specific details on the transition, including project cost and staffing, will be hashed out, Jill Schaffenberger, Crossroads YMCA marketing director, told The Times.