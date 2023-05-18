Crown Beer Fest will be a street festival for the first time, in celebration of Crown Brewing's 15-year anniversary.

The block party will take place on outside the craft brewery at 211 S. East St. in downtown Crown Point. It will be held between East Walnut Street and East Hack Court from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 10.

About 50 breweries will offer more than 200 different beers for tasting.

"It will be kind of cool," owner David Bryan said. "We will have all the food vendors and beer vendors people expect. They're all supposed to bring something special. The VIP crowd will get to check it out during the first hour before the crowds arrive."

New craft breweries will be on hand, including Sound Growlers in Tinley Park, Blockhead Beerworks in Valparaiso and potentially Gnosis Brewing in Merrillville. It also will have longtime standbys like 3 Floyds, Goose Island, Maplewood and Lagunitas.

The festival will even have nonalcoholic craft beverage producers like Liquid Thoughts in Crown Point.

"We were one of just three breweries in Northwest Indiana along with 3 Floyds and Shoreline," he said. "A lot has changed over the years. Now there are 22 craft breweries. We were one of just 15 breweries in the state and now there are more than 300. It feels great to have helped change how people drink. It's a more sophisticated product and locally produced."

Crown Brewing has persevered over the years while some craft breweries in the Region, including Devil's Trumpet, Brick Works and Route 2 Brews, have closed.

"Our longevity has been by keeping overhead low, not growing too fast and being very consistent with our product and hours," Bryan said.

The brewery launched one of the Region's first craft beer festivals.

"Now there are a lot of them," he said. "They have more varieties like slushie beers, east coast and west coast beers. They've evolved. We used to have breweries coming in from southern Indiana. Now there are enough breweries in Northwest Indiana that we don't need any to come up from that far unless they want to."

Many rare beers that once were the exclusive province of beer fests have now gotten more attainable at bars and liquor store shelves.

"It's completely changed where there's distribution all over the country and all over the world," he said. "That's why we ask breweries to be a little more creative and do a special beer, even if it's a one-off small-batch beer. People still get to try something new. Big hitters like 3 Floyds usually come up with something interesting."

Crown Brewing will have 15 different beers to celebrate its 15th anniversary, including barrel-aged versions.

Robert Rolfe Feddersen, a staple of the local live music scene, will emcee the event and Strings Beyond Description will headline. It's a bluegrass band that's played all over Chicagoland and in Kentucky.

Everyone who attends will get a pair of sunglasses and can look forward to a special surprise, Bryan said.

"We're very proud to be celebrating our 15th anniversary as a brewery," he said. "We couldn't do it without our customers. We're continuing to grow every year. We hope to be here another 15 years."

Tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit crownbrewing.com/beer-fest-2023.