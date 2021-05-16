Crown Brewing's The Foamation Project experiments with innovative beers

Crown Brewing has launched The Foamation Project, which lets brewer Tom Klekot experiment with limited batches of innovative beers.

The craft brewery at 211 S. East St. in downtown Crown Point has been releasing Foamation Project beers about once a month in bottles and on tap.

"Basically, the brewer is running this project making different and unusual beers that are not in the mainstream," Crown Brewing owner Dave Bryan said. "There are special bottle releases about once a month. It's different beers like a lime blue sno cone sour. We have people lined up at 10 a.m. and every one of them sells out."

Klekot brews small batches of Foamation Project beers on a pilot system that produces one barrel or two kegs of each brew.

"We can try different things at a low cost without having to do 15 kegs of beer," Bryan said. "Tom has worked here quite a few years and he's very creative with recipes. He's a mad scientist with different flavors, yeasts and hops. We have an opportunity to do these experimental small batches once a month to see if they work."