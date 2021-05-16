Crown Brewing's The Foamation Project experiments with innovative beers

Crown Brewing has launched The Foamation Project, which lets brewer Tom Klekot experiment with limited batches of innovative beers.
The craft brewery at 211 S. East St. in downtown Crown Point has been releasing Foamation Project beers about once a month in bottles and on tap.
"Basically, the brewer is running this project making different and unusual beers that are not in the mainstream," Crown Brewing owner Dave Bryan said. "There are special bottle releases about once a month. It's different beers like a lime blue sno cone sour. We have people lined up at 10 a.m. and every one of them sells out."
Klekot brews small batches of Foamation Project beers on a pilot system that produces one barrel or two kegs of each brew.
"We can try different things at a low cost without having to do 15 kegs of beer," Bryan said. "Tom has worked here quite a few years and he's very creative with recipes. He's a mad scientist with different flavors, yeasts and hops. We have an opportunity to do these experimental small batches once a month to see if they work."
Crown Brewing normally sells out of the special release four-packs in a few hours, but typically has the Foamation beers on tap in the brewpub for a day or two. People can sample snifters at the bar and fill out grading cards to provide feedback.
Klekot started as a dishwasher at 3 Floyds in Munster a decade ago.
"I learned beer can taste good and started brewing at home," he said.
He particularly drew inspiration from 3 Floyds' Gumballhead wheat beer.
"I love that beer," he said. "It's the perfect beer. It hits all the notes. It has a malt presence. It's real hoppy. It has a bite. It's palate-cleansing. It's aromatic and flavorful. It's balanced. Even if you're doing a beer on the extreme side, you need balance. If you're doing a big cupcake oatmeal stout, it can't taste exactly like a cupcake. If people wanted a cupcake they would have gotten a cupcake. It needs to be balanced and drinkable and nuanced."
Klekot went on to brew for Argus Brewery in Chicago and Off Square Brewing in Crown Point before joining Crown Brewing.
"I've been wanting to start my own brewery, but it's not cheap," he said. "Even a small little brick-and-mortar brewery costs $200,000 with the equipment, licensure and plumbing. People wonder why craft beers cost $5 or $6 a pint. It's because the costs are huge and daunting. The water bill alone is probably $1,000 a month. It adds up."
The Foamation Project gives him a chance to showcase his own creations independent of established Crown Brewing craft beers like Special Forces IPA and The Dude White Russian Java Porter.
"Crown Brewing was gracious enough to give me a platform to facilitate my beers so I could promote myself separately," he said. "It helps get my name out there for my next project."
The Foamation Project recently released a hefeweizen and the Colonel copper lager to raise funds for a friend who has cancer. Klekot said future beers would cover a variety of styles, depending on what inspiration struck him.
"You got to let it happen," he said. "Inspiration finds me. It might be something I try going to a brewery or carrot juice. It's nice to be able to be creative and spontaneous. I let the beer do the thinking. The creative side can't be faked and it can't be explained."
Klekot eventually hopes to open a craft brewery he envisions as a small pub with a good selection of food somewhere in Northwest Indiana. He hopes to spread his passion for high-quality craft beer.
"I try not to pooh-pooh other people's beers," he said. "You should drink what you like. The best beer is the beer in your hand."
For more information, find The Foamation Project on Facebook or Instagram.