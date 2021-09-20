Crown Point 10-year-old has 'incredible' experience at Brad Paisley concert

It wasn’t on Justin Bruce’s birthday wish list, but it turned out to be his greatest gift.

The Crown Point 10-year-old celebrated his birthday with his friend Colin Wood, of Schererville, at Grammy Award-winning country singer/songwriter and Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley’s City of Music World Tour 2021 earlier this month at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The two friends made their way down to the pit, and Paisley spotted them and signed his guitar and handed it to Justin from the stage.

“It was my very first concert, and it was incredible,” the Clark Middle School fifth grader said. “I almost didn’t go because I wanted to spend time with my friend Colin, and he decided we should go to the concert. I am so glad we did.”

Justin has been listening to country music ever since “I could remember” because it was his mom Jennifer’s music of choice.

“I was like 2 years old, and I could remember singing every word to every song on the radio,” Justin said. “I didn’t really have a favorite artist, but I think I do now.”

Jennifer Bruce said Justin was influenced by her love for country music, and she was influenced by her uncle John Coughlin. All three of them attended Friday night’s concert together.