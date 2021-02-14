Crown Point accepting submissions for St. Patrick's Day drawing contest

CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point is looking for festive drawings ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

In a news release, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events announced it is accepting submissions for the city's 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day drawing contest.

Entries should be hand drawn and cannot be computer generated, the release states.

To be eligible, all drawings must be on an 8½-by-11-inch sheet of paper, have a St. Patrick's Day theme and include the words, "Happy St. Patrick's Day Crown Point," 10 gold coins, a bulldog and one rainbow.

Children 17 and under can enter the contest by mailing their hand-made drawings to the Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 183 S. West St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Submissions are due by Feb. 24.

The contest winner will be announced during the March 1 Crown Point City Council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., and will receive a $50 gift card to Crown Point Toys and Collectibles and a McDonald’s Value Meal.

The runner-up will win a $25 gift card to Crown Point Toys and Collectibles and a McDonald's Value Meal, and the third place winner will receive a $10 gift card to Crown Point Toys and Collectibles and a McDonald's Value Meal.