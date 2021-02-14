 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point accepting submissions for St. Patrick's Day drawing contest
urgent

Crown Point accepting submissions for St. Patrick's Day drawing contest

{{featured_button_text}}
12th annual St. Patrick’s Day logo contest winners

Crown Point Mayor David Uran with the 12th annual St. Patrick’s Day logo contest winners Hannah Flewelling (first place), Cecilia Chenore (third place) and Zofia Bielawski (second place) on March 4, 2019, during the City Council meeting. 

 Allie Kirkman, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The city of Crown Point is looking for festive drawings ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

In a news release, the Mayor’s Office of Special Events announced it is accepting submissions for the city's 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day drawing contest.

Entries should be hand drawn and cannot be computer generated, the release states.

To be eligible, all drawings must be on an 8½-by-11-inch sheet of paper, have a St. Patrick's Day theme and include the words, "Happy St. Patrick's Day Crown Point," 10 gold coins, a bulldog and one rainbow.

Children 17 and under can enter the contest by mailing their hand-made drawings to the Mayor’s Office of Special Events at 183 S. West St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Submissions are due by Feb. 24.

The contest winner will be announced during the March 1 Crown Point City Council meeting, which starts at 7 p.m., and will receive a $50 gift card to Crown Point Toys and Collectibles and a McDonald’s Value Meal.

The runner-up will win a $25 gift card to Crown Point Toys and Collectibles and a McDonald's Value Meal, and the third place winner will receive a $10 gift card to Crown Point Toys and Collectibles and a McDonald's Value Meal.

All participants will receive a coupon for a Shamrock Shake.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal train derailment leads to chaotic morning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts