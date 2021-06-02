 Skip to main content
Crown Point accepts agreement with Buckeye to continue 109th Avenue work
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The city has inked an agreement with Buckeye Pipeline to continue work along 109th Avenue. 

During a Wednesday meeting, the Board of Works unanimously approved the 109th Avenue-Buckeye Pipeline agreement pending legal review. 

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the agreement allows the city to proceed with its 109th Avenue project, which coincides with a Community Crossing Matching Grant the city has, as well as a private partnership held by the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission. 

Uran later told The Times the Buckeye pipeline has to be moved so 109th can be widened.

"The ditch over there, where it's currently sitting, won't allow it. That's why it looks like it's throttled down. That's the portion that we have to have done," Uran said. 

"The next phase, when we come off the Community Crossing to Delaware and then our portion to over the ditch is what's being done this summer. That's all through the redevelopment and the public-to-private partnership they've got going for that portion." 

Uran said the project will then pick up from Delaware Parkway east to Interstate 65 to the corporate boundary limits, where the Indiana Department of Transportation's I-65 interchange project will pick up. 

The work is a part of the city's efforts to transform the thoroughfare through its 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan, which saw major strides in 2020, including new concrete medians along Broadway; a roundabout at Mississippi Street; and new lighting and landscaping. 

The final phase of the project, which includes road widening and a roundabout at Iowa Street, is set to begin June 14 at the earliest, with closures to last until the fall, Uran previously told The Times

