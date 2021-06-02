Crown Point accepts agreement with Buckeye to continue 109th Avenue work

CROWN POINT — The city has inked an agreement with Buckeye Pipeline to continue work along 109th Avenue.

During a Wednesday meeting, the Board of Works unanimously approved the 109th Avenue-Buckeye Pipeline agreement pending legal review.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the agreement allows the city to proceed with its 109th Avenue project, which coincides with a Community Crossing Matching Grant the city has, as well as a private partnership held by the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission.

Uran later told The Times the Buckeye pipeline has to be moved so 109th can be widened.

"The ditch over there, where it's currently sitting, won't allow it. That's why it looks like it's throttled down. That's the portion that we have to have done," Uran said.

"The next phase, when we come off the Community Crossing to Delaware and then our portion to over the ditch is what's being done this summer. That's all through the redevelopment and the public-to-private partnership they've got going for that portion."

Uran said the project will then pick up from Delaware Parkway east to Interstate 65 to the corporate boundary limits, where the Indiana Department of Transportation's I-65 interchange project will pick up.