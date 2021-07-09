Crown Point accepts bids for bike trail expansion project

"This is all through city-owned property, so we were able to do the construction this year through the Sportsplex," Falkowski said. "And we did the engineering and planning for that previously. So when we submitted it, it was all shovel ready."

"Hopeful" construction of phase two, which will extend the Pennsy Greenway from Clark Road to the Erie Lackawanna Trail at White Hawk Golf Course, will occur in 2022 through 2023, Falkowski said.

Falkowski noted the city needs to acquire right of way for the second phase, as well as complete design and engineering for the trail.

The Board also voted 5-0 to reject bids the city previously received to have 812 E. Monitor St. demolished. The residence, which had been converted into a three-unit apartment building, was damaged in an April fire.

"We received confirmation that the property owner has privately engaged in the demolition of that property to occur starting July 20," Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski told the board.

Also Wednesday, the Board: