Crown Point accepts bids for bike trail expansion project

CROWN POINT — The city is putting the pedal to the metal when it comes to expanding its bike trails.
During a Wednesday meeting, the Crown Point Board of Works opened bids for the first phase of its Next Level Trails project.
Earlier this year, the city was awarded $2.98 million through Indiana's Next Level Trails grant program to complete a regional project to expand the Pennsy Greenway, as well as the start of the Veterans Memorial Trail.
Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said the first phase of the project is to expand the Veterans Memorial Trail from North Street through the Crown Point Sportsplex to 113th Avenue.
The two bids received were $326,630.12 from Rieth-Riley Construction and $243,260 from Milestone Contractors North.
The board unanimously accepted the bids as presented and agreed to issue a notice to proceed to the lowest and most responsible bidder after bids are reviewed by the project consultant and the city's legal department.
Falkowski later told The Times the first phase of the project is slated to begin in August and hopefully wrap later this year.
"This is all through city-owned property, so we were able to do the construction this year through the Sportsplex," Falkowski said. "And we did the engineering and planning for that previously. So when we submitted it, it was all shovel ready."
"Hopeful" construction of phase two, which will extend the Pennsy Greenway from Clark Road to the Erie Lackawanna Trail at White Hawk Golf Course, will occur in 2022 through 2023, Falkowski said.
Falkowski noted the city needs to acquire right of way for the second phase, as well as complete design and engineering for the trail.
The Board also voted 5-0 to reject bids the city previously received to have 812 E. Monitor St. demolished. The residence, which had been converted into a three-unit apartment building, was damaged in an April fire.
"We received confirmation that the property owner has privately engaged in the demolition of that property to occur starting July 20," Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski told the board.
Also Wednesday, the Board:
- Affirmed the Crown Point City Council's approval of new charges at the historic Maplewood Cemetery. It will now be $800 for a traditional burial and $400 for a cremation lot.
- OK'd an interlocal agreement with the Lake County Sheriff's Department for animal control services.
- Deferred a request to release a maintenance bond for Ellendale Old Town, unit 3.
- Approved contracts for Crown Point Fire & Rescue to provide services for the Grandstand events at the Lake County Fair, as well as emergency medical services at the fair.
- Signed off on closing Breuckman Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 28 for a car and bike show hosted by Pete and Son's.
- Agreed to promote a firefighter from probationary to full-time status retroactive to June 23.
- Approved change orders for ongoing water projects in the city, including $28,992.90 for the Kaiser Park redundant tank and $53,981.57 for chloramine stations and a bulk water purchase station, as well as a partial pay application totaling $37,525 for the Kaiser Park project.
- OK'd an amendment to a fiduciary agreement and a service contract between the city and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, which was previously approved by the City Council.
- Signed off on a boot drive hosted by the Crown Point High School Dance Team Booster Club to be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, or on a rain date from 9 a.m. to noon July 17.