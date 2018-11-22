CROWN POINT — Summertree Estates subdivision is now part of Crown Point.
The City Council on Monday approved both a resolution outlining the annexation’s fiscal plan for providing city services and an ordinance annexing the 59.94 acres located south of 101st Avenue and along Colorado Street.
But that annexation vote came only after intense discussion about one acre of land.
A presentation by James Yannakopoulos, attorney for developer Dave VanDyke of CP Real Estate Holdings Inc., sparked that discussion about a two-lot parcel that VanDyke plans to buy from Stanley Mucha III. This portion of land is not part of the Merrillville Conservancy District, which provides sewage and wastewater for the remaining subdivision.
Yannakopoulos said there are no sewer lines on Mucha’s property. Council President Chad Jeffries questioned whether Crown Point might eventually be responsible for adding sanitary infrastructure in the future. City Council Attorney Pat Schuster said the way the petition for annexation is worded the city might have to “treat that property like any other.”
Schuster also said discussions he’s had with MCD attorney William Touchette indicate the conservancy district won’t annex this two-lot parcel into its territory.
In September, the Crown Point Plan Commission gave VanDyke primary plat approval for 19 single-family homes in Phase 2B of Summertree Estates, which is located along the golf course. VanDyke said potential residents are looking at these lots and that construction of homes is slated to start this spring.
However, City Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said, “You can’t move forward with any construction without annexation.”
Mayor David Uran brought the discussion back to focus on the entire subdivision.
“Residents in the audience need this subdivision to expand,” Uran said, indicating the small parcel under scrutiny would best be designated only as green space where no construction can take place.
“The council and Plan Commission have control over this,” Uran said. “Three members of the council are on the Plan Commission.”
In approving the resolution and annexation plan, the council said VanDyke, through CP Real Estate Holdings Inc., must meet specific conditions. Those include building a road through the development to Colorado Street to create a second entrance. This is significant because construction of new homes in Phase 2B is creating major traffic issues at Summertree Estates’ only entrance.
Other stipulations include designation of the parcel being purchased from Stanley J. Mucha III as green space. VanDyke must also address lighting issues within the subdivision and put in writing that the city is not responsible for wastewater and sanitary lines in the annexed area.