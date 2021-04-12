Crown Point board deems historic home unsafe

CROWN POINT — After sitting vacant for nearly two years, a Crown Point home has been deemed unsafe.
During a recent meeting, the Crown Point Board of Works unanimously agreed to declare 302 E. Clark St. unsafe, and authorized the city's legal department to move forward with filing for receivership of the home.
The historic house has sat vacant since August 2019 after the homeowner died, and attempts to contact the potential property heirs were unsuccessful, Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski said during the meeting.
If the court accepts the receivership, Indiana Landmarks would be designated as the property's receiver, and "would basically be in charge of anything that needs to happen to get that property back into compliance with the codes," Kutanovski later told The Times.
The receivership, however, doesn't mean Indiana Landmarks becomes the owner of the home. But it entrusts the organization to protect and update the property, Kutanovski said.
"In the receivership, we would ask the court to sell the property to recoup those fees," Kutanovski said. "Let's say we had $100,000 between the city and Indiana Landmarks, if that sold for anything above that, then those proceeds would end up going to the estate of" the late homeowner.
Kutanovski said the city doesn't typically request receivership for properties, noting when a building is deemed unsafe, it usually is torn down because it's not structurally sound.
"It's unsafe from the standpoint of it's not occupiable, but it is something that we can definitely try to preserve because of the historic designation," Kutanovski said.
Brad Miller, director of the Northwest Field Office of Indiana Landmarks, told The Times the Italianate style residence, circa the 1880s, is, "one of the more architecturally significant houses in the historic district."
"The owner unfortunately passed away in late 2019, in August, and the building was already of concern at that point just because there were some broken windows and the roof was clearly at the end of its life," Miller said.
"We watched it for a while, and nobody stepped forward to try and claim the property through a will, or family members of the deceased."
Miller said he, along with city staff, tried to contact anyone who might have had a connection to the family and potential relatives in 2019 and in 2020 to no avail.
Without anyone to claim or care for the home, the taxes went unpaid and without intervention, the home would go to tax sale in September, Miller said.
"Even in that process, if someone were to buy the back taxes, they don't get to reclaim that property for another year," Miller said. "At that point, I felt that the house was going to deteriorate to a dramatic state of disrepair."
If Indiana Landmarks is made receiver of the home, Miller said the nonprofit plans to improve the exterior.
To make the home safe again, Miller said the brick, broken windows and deteriorating wood porches would be repaired and a new roof installed.
"The house is significant, as far as it's one of the last completely intact houses on the exterior in downtown. There's certainly other good examples, but it's one of the few that really stand out," Miller said.