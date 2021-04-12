Crown Point board deems historic home unsafe

"It's unsafe from the standpoint of it's not occupiable, but it is something that we can definitely try to preserve because of the historic designation," Kutanovski said.

Brad Miller, director of the Northwest Field Office of Indiana Landmarks, told The Times the Italianate style residence, circa the 1880s, is, "one of the more architecturally significant houses in the historic district."

"The owner unfortunately passed away in late 2019, in August, and the building was already of concern at that point just because there were some broken windows and the roof was clearly at the end of its life," Miller said.

"We watched it for a while, and nobody stepped forward to try and claim the property through a will, or family members of the deceased."

Miller said he, along with city staff, tried to contact anyone who might have had a connection to the family and potential relatives in 2019 and in 2020 to no avail.

Without anyone to claim or care for the home, the taxes went unpaid and without intervention, the home would go to tax sale in September, Miller said.