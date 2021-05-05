Crown Point board deems home unsafe following April fire

CROWN POINT — The city took steps Wednesday to deem a home unsafe after a fire tore through the structure in early April.
The 19th-century home at 812 E. Monitor St. caught fire last month and suffered "significant damage," Crown Point Assistant Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner said previously.
No one was injured in the blaze, however, turtles, snakes and other reptiles were rescued from the home, the original part of which was built in 1880, according to Lake County assessor records.
The single-family home had been converted into an apartment building with three units, only one of which was occupied at the time of the fire, Baumgardner said previously.
The two adults and two children who lived in the occupied unit were able to escape from the fire, which started in their apartment, he said.
The Board of Works approved moving forward with marking the residence unsafe Wednesday, allowing the city to board up, secure and seal the home, "so there's no further damage or concern to person or property," said Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski.
Kutanovski told board members now the home has been deemed unsafe, the city's building and legal departments will notify the owner of its status.
According to Lake County assessor records, Arthur Maddox owns the residence.
A hearing has been set for June 16 for Maddox to appear before the board to discuss plans to repair or raze the residence.
"It's essentially a building that is not structurally sound, is not in the condition that it should remain standing," Kutanovski told board members.
If Maddox doesn't appear for the hearing, Kutanovski said the city can take steps to remove the building, which includes soliciting bids for its demolition, and then put a lien on the property for costs incurred.
When asked, Kutanovski said he doesn't anticipate the process to take six months, which includes the hearing.
"We're going to try to move this along as fast as we can," he said.
During the meeting, Kutanovski noted the city has been through the process once before with Maddox.
"It's just kind of a reoccurrence here that we see with a couple of his properties," Kutanovski said, later telling The Times within the last two or three years, another building owned by Maddox caught fire, resulting in a similar situation as the Monitor Street home.
Kutanovski added another property owned by Maddox previously had bricks falling on the sidewalk.
The city has not been able to reach Maddox, or his wife, while investigating the fire, assistant fire chief Baumgardner said.
Deeming the home unsafe was a "very critical first step," to ensure "nobody's entering that building for curiosity reasons, or for vandalism reasons," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said.
Also Wednesday, the Board approved a hiring list for the Crown Point Police Department; a $1.07 million performance bond for Heather Ridge unit 2, phase 2; contracts for golf outings and EMS coverage at an upcoming MMA event; and concert fees, the use of Eventbrite.com and contracts for a July 10 concert at Bulldog Park.