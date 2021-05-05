Crown Point board deems home unsafe following April fire

According to Lake County assessor records, Arthur Maddox owns the residence.

A hearing has been set for June 16 for Maddox to appear before the board to discuss plans to repair or raze the residence.

"It's essentially a building that is not structurally sound, is not in the condition that it should remain standing," Kutanovski told board members.

If Maddox doesn't appear for the hearing, Kutanovski said the city can take steps to remove the building, which includes soliciting bids for its demolition, and then put a lien on the property for costs incurred.

When asked, Kutanovski said he doesn't anticipate the process to take six months, which includes the hearing.

"We're going to try to move this along as fast as we can," he said.

During the meeting, Kutanovski noted the city has been through the process once before with Maddox.

"It's just kind of a reoccurrence here that we see with a couple of his properties," Kutanovski said, later telling The Times within the last two or three years, another building owned by Maddox caught fire, resulting in a similar situation as the Monitor Street home.