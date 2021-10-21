Crown Point board OKs first leg of $69M wastewater project

CROWN POINT — Just as one water project is nearing completion, another is about to begin. The Board of Works on Wednesday approved the first phase of a five-year, $69 million wastewater utility improvements project.
The Board of Works approved 4-0 a contract for schematic design activities and data collection and analysis for the project.
Al Strong, president of and project manager with Commonwealth Engineers, Inc., said the cost of schematic design activities will be $1,415,610, and data collection and analysis is estimated at $718,341.
Strong said the activities will take a better part of a year and a half before moving forward with the next phases.
Mayor David Uran said this is the first step in the $69 million wastewater project, scheduled for a 2025 completion. Uran reported the City Council’s Utility Commission had previously approved the project.
As outlined by Strong, the five-year project includes the following:
• Improvements to the existing wastewater treatment plant
• New interceptors and new interconnecting sewer
• New lift stations, force mains and a new wastewater treatment plant
This first phase will include schematic designs of the existing wastewater treatment plant improvements, downtown and east side interceptors and interconnecting sewer pipe, lift stations and force mains and the new wastewater treatment plant.
In his report, Strong noted the city has been proactive by performing many of the improvement projects listed in its sanitary master plan. Now, he reported, the city faces the need to address other projects.
As discussed with city officials, Strong stated in his report, “It is most prudent to now commence with the long-term holistic solution, namely, the Wastewater Utility Improvements Project as outlined in the city’s sanitary sewer master plan.”
Strong added that, following further discussions, “the new wastewater treatment plant premise provides the best value.”
Strong added that work on this project will be performed incrementally to “maximize the city’s potential for project cost subsidization and rate impact reductions.”
The project must be completed by 2025, Strong said, because of federal funding deadlines.
Uran said the city will be working with other entities to reduce the total cost to the city, adding the projects will help existing residents as well as new people and businesses moving to the community.
In related matters, Strong reported that many of the ongoing water projects are completed or nearing completion. Substantial completion on the Kaiser Park redundant tank is expected Oct. 29. Work on the chloramine stations and bulk water purchase station should be completed by late November.