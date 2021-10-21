Crown Point board OKs first leg of $69M wastewater project

In his report, Strong noted the city has been proactive by performing many of the improvement projects listed in its sanitary master plan. Now, he reported, the city faces the need to address other projects.

As discussed with city officials, Strong stated in his report, “It is most prudent to now commence with the long-term holistic solution, namely, the Wastewater Utility Improvements Project as outlined in the city’s sanitary sewer master plan.”

Strong added that, following further discussions, “the new wastewater treatment plant premise provides the best value.”

Strong added that work on this project will be performed incrementally to “maximize the city’s potential for project cost subsidization and rate impact reductions.”

The project must be completed by 2025, Strong said, because of federal funding deadlines.

Uran said the city will be working with other entities to reduce the total cost to the city, adding the projects will help existing residents as well as new people and businesses moving to the community.