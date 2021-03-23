 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point board OKs new subdivision along 109th Avenue
urgent

Crown Point board OKs new subdivision along 109th Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}
The Orchard Subdivision

The Orchard Subdivision on the southeast corner of 109th Avenue and Iowa Street will have 53 lots. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A contended subdivision along 109th Avenue is moving forward. 

During a Monday evening meeting, the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance to allow one entrance for a 53-lot subdivision on the southeast corner of 109th Avenue and Iowa Street, near the now-closed Mowry's Fruit Farm. 

The development, known as The Orchard, was previously approved by the Crown Point Plan Commission in early March

The Plan Commission's approval was contingent upon a variance to be granted by the Board of Zoning Appeals, which would allow the subdivision to have one entrance. 

Under Crown Point's subdivision control ordinance, subdivisions with more than 40 lots need two entrances. 

As previously presented, The Orchard is set to have an entrance along Iowa Street. 

"The split boulevard remains part of the present proposal, and we continue to wish that serve as the main entrance and exit to the subdivision off of Iowa Street," said Christian Bartholomew, an attorney representing the petitioner, CP Prairie, LLC. 

"We believe that the design that's been presented for that split boulevard provides two independent travel lanes for vehicle traffic. It keeps all vehicle entrances from being located too close ... to the roundabout entry and exit at 109th and Iowa Street."

Bartholomew added the split boulevard also avoids interfering with utility infrastructure near the southwest corner of the project, as well as "creating further vehicle intersections along 109th Avenue."

A new proposal for the variance has "a few modifications," which include installing a 14-foot median between the double lane entrance and exit to the subdivision, Bartholomew said, noting the entrance and exit lanes would each be 20 feet wide. 

The new plan also calls for a 10-foot, multi-use pedestrian path, which also would be used for emergency access to the subdivision. The additional entry point also would be located on Iowa, north of The Orchard's main entrance. 

"That 10-foot wide, multi-purpose pedestrian and emergency access way is planned to be constructed of 6-inch thick concrete with a 6-inch thick aggregate base that would be capable of accommodating large emergency vehicles such as fire trucks," Bartholomew said. 

The subdivision won't be accessible from 109th Avenue, he later added. 

The Board of Zoning Appeals approved the variance 4-0 subject to staff comments and conditions previously set forth by the Plan Commission. Vice Chairman Jeremy Taylor was absent. 

Also Monday, the Plan Commission sent two 4-0 favorable recommendations to the City Council, one for a reiki/yoga center at 209 W. State Road 231, and another for an indoor golf simulation at 1005 Millennium Drive. 

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts