Crown Point board OKs new subdivision along 109th Avenue

"We believe that the design that's been presented for that split boulevard provides two independent travel lanes for vehicle traffic. It keeps all vehicle entrances from being located too close ... to the roundabout entry and exit at 109th and Iowa Street."

Bartholomew added the split boulevard also avoids interfering with utility infrastructure near the southwest corner of the project, as well as "creating further vehicle intersections along 109th Avenue."

A new proposal for the variance has "a few modifications," which include installing a 14-foot median between the double lane entrance and exit to the subdivision, Bartholomew said, noting the entrance and exit lanes would each be 20 feet wide.

The new plan also calls for a 10-foot, multi-use pedestrian path, which also would be used for emergency access to the subdivision. The additional entry point also would be located on Iowa, north of The Orchard's main entrance.

"That 10-foot wide, multi-purpose pedestrian and emergency access way is planned to be constructed of 6-inch thick concrete with a 6-inch thick aggregate base that would be capable of accommodating large emergency vehicles such as fire trucks," Bartholomew said.

The subdivision won't be accessible from 109th Avenue, he later added.