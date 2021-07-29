Crown Point board OKs NorthShore Health clinic in Strack & Van Til; council to consider proposal Monday

CROWN POINT — NorthShore Health Centers is looking to become a mainstay at Strack & Van Til locations in the Region.
The partnership comes after Centier Bank's lease ended with the grocery store chain, Jim Weiser, attorney for NorthShore, told the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals.
Weiser was before the board Monday requesting a special use variance to operate a clinic in the Strack & Van Til at 10851 Broadway.
Strack & Van Til plans to have the clinics in about six of its locations, said Weiser, who told the board he was in St. John with a similar request last week.
The St. John Board of Zoning Appeals on July 19 sent a 3-1 favorable recommendation to the St. John Town Council for a use variance for the clinic. The council is expected to consider the request Wednesday.
NorthShore has federally qualified community health clinics in Portage, Merrillville, Lake Station, Hammond, LaPorte and Chesterton, according to its website.
Weiser said the clinic will be in the space formerly occupied by Centier, which is about 600 square feet.
"What they're going to do is operate a very basic clinic that will provide very basic services," Weiser said.
Strack & Van Til shoppers could go into the clinic for minor check-ups, vaccinations or COVID-19 testing, but "nothing acute" and "nothing serious," Weiser said.
The clinic would be staffed by a nurse practitioner, a nurse and a clerical staff member, and include two small exam rooms and a reception area, he said.
NorthShore estimates the clinic will serve 30 to 45 people per day, Weiser said, noting the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
"There'll be some days when they clearly know it's going to be less than 30 people, but they don't anticipate, or expect at all, that there would be more than 45 on any given day, based on their due diligence and research where they've seen this done elsewhere," he said.
Board member Dan Rohaley asked if there would be another entrance for the clinic.
Weiser replied clinic patients would enter through the grocery store.
"This isn't a facility, and it isn't going to be advertised as one, for people that are sick," Weiser said.
"It's going to be more for people that just want to do health checks and wellness checks, and vaccinations, and maybe flu shots, just what Walgreens and CVS and others are doing right now, maybe a little bit of an upgrade with the nurse practitioner there."
Ultimately, the board sent a 4-0 favorable recommendation to the Crown Point City Council for the clinic. Board Vice Chairman Jeremy Taylor was absent.
The council will consider the special use request at its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
Also Monday, the board approved 4-0 a variance to allow 10 homes to encroach the front yard setback by 5 feet in the Heather Ridge subdivision, due to the Buckeye pipeline.