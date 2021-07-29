Crown Point board OKs NorthShore Health clinic in Strack & Van Til; council to consider proposal Monday

Strack & Van Til shoppers could go into the clinic for minor check-ups, vaccinations or COVID-19 testing, but "nothing acute" and "nothing serious," Weiser said.

The clinic would be staffed by a nurse practitioner, a nurse and a clerical staff member, and include two small exam rooms and a reception area, he said.

NorthShore estimates the clinic will serve 30 to 45 people per day, Weiser said, noting the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"There'll be some days when they clearly know it's going to be less than 30 people, but they don't anticipate, or expect at all, that there would be more than 45 on any given day, based on their due diligence and research where they've seen this done elsewhere," he said.

Board member Dan Rohaley asked if there would be another entrance for the clinic.

Weiser replied clinic patients would enter through the grocery store.

"This isn't a facility, and it isn't going to be advertised as one, for people that are sick," Weiser said.