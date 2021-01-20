Crown Point board OKs purchase of 12 police vehicles

CROWN POINT — The Police Department is looking to upgrade its fleet of vehicles.
During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting via Zoom, Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land requested to purchase 10 cars and two motorcycles for the police department.
The department contacted eight vendors for quotes, Land noted.
Land said Smith Ford in Lowell was the the lowest and most responsible bidder for the purchase of 10 cars, including eight 2021 all-wheel drive Police Interceptor Utility patrol SUVs at $39,575 each, and two 2021 all-wheel drive Police Interceptor Utility detective/administration SUVs at $33,864 each.
The total cost for the 10 cars would be $384,328.
Land also requested two new motorcycles for the department's motorcycle division.
"As part of our motorcycle division, we have two 2012 Harley Davidson police motorcycles," Land said. "We felt it was probably time to look to swap those out, generally Harley Davidson has a good swap-out program for the police."
After receiving two quotes, Land said Kersting's Cycle Center in Winamac, Indiana, was the lowest and most responsible vendor.
Each 2021 Harley Davidson police motorcycle would cost $19,000, however, Land noted the department would received an $8,000 trade-in credit for each motorcycle, making the total cost $22,000 for two motorcycles.
The total cost to purchase the police cars, as well as the motorcycles, would be $406,328, which Land said would be paid through designated bond funds and regular city funds.
Land later told The Times he hopes to have the vehicles by late spring or early summer.
The Board approved the purchase 5-0.
Also Wednesday, the Board received an update on the city's water projects, many of which are substantially complete.
Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, said all punch list items have been complete for phase one, division C, a redundant tank at 96th Place, with grading and seeding to be complete when temperatures rise.
The Board approved the final partial payment application for division C, totaling $42,820 4-0, prior to Member Bill Gomez joining the meeting.
Phase two, division C, a redundant tank at Kaiser Park, should be substantially complete by Feb. 17, depending on when valves for the project are delivered. Stong noted service line repairs are complete, with restoration work scheduled for the spring.
Phase three, division C, of the city's water project, which includes installing chloramine stations and a bulk water purchase station, is set to mobilize in the spring, Stong said, noting the project should be complete by Sept. 24.
Bids for service line replacements for phase three are set to be open Wednesday afternoon, Stong added.
On the wastewater side, Stong said the city's 101st Avenue sewer replacement project is substantially complete, and requested a $207,253.70 partial pay application be approved for the project.
The Board OK'd the pay application 5-0.
A preconstruction meeting was held Jan. 14 for the city's combined sewer overflow (CSO) 005 sewer improvements project, and a construction schedule is forthcoming, Stong said.
Stong added the city's wastewater utility planning report has been complete and needs to be reviewed by city staff.
Also Wednesday, the Board:
- Heard there will be an update on the Cal Ripken baseball fields turf project at its Feb. 3 meeting.
- Renewed the city's cyber policy; emergency management agency accident policy; GIS website; and four contracts with Financial Solutions Group.
- Authorized the city's legal team to proceed with appraisal and title report services for the potential acquisition of two parcels along North Street.
- OK'd changing the vehicle vendor to Smith Ford to purchase two Ford F-250 trucks for the Parks Department, not to exceed $66,254.
- Approved an advertisement agreement with Golf Now not to exceed $2,995.