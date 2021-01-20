Crown Point board OKs purchase of 12 police vehicles

Each 2021 Harley Davidson police motorcycle would cost $19,000, however, Land noted the department would received an $8,000 trade-in credit for each motorcycle, making the total cost $22,000 for two motorcycles.

The total cost to purchase the police cars, as well as the motorcycles, would be $406,328, which Land said would be paid through designated bond funds and regular city funds.

Land later told The Times he hopes to have the vehicles by late spring or early summer.

The Board approved the purchase 5-0.

Also Wednesday, the Board received an update on the city's water projects, many of which are substantially complete.

Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers, said all punch list items have been complete for phase one, division C, a redundant tank at 96th Place, with grading and seeding to be complete when temperatures rise.

The Board approved the final partial payment application for division C, totaling $42,820 4-0, prior to Member Bill Gomez joining the meeting.