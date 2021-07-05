Crown Point board OKs variances for new cottage home subdivision

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) recently approved variances for a new subdivision near the Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA.
Ryan Fleming, representing petitioner Golden Meadows, LLC, presented preliminary plans for The Cottages of Golden Meadow, a 28-lot subdivision south of Burrell Drive between Marshall Street and West Burrell Drive at the June 28 BZA meeting.
The homes would be located on about 14 acres of land, which is owned by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago Service Corp., Fleming said.
Fleming was before the board to request variances to allow 70-foot wide lots and 5-foot side yard setbacks in an R-1 residential district for the subdivision.
"Concept wise, we're looking to do a cottage-style product, like we have at Ellendale Farm Old Town Village," Fleming said, "We would be looking to meet all the R-1 minimums, except our product type does not lend itself specifically well to wide lots."
Fleming noted there is a "relative demand" for a three-car garage for the cottage units, which wouldn't widen the lot's footprint, he said.
The garages, he previously noted, would be located on the front of the lots.
Buyers for cottage-style homes "are more inclined," to have their yard in the back and the front of their homes, rather than on the side, another reason Golden Meadows is requesting 70-foot lots, Fleming said.
He later said the subdivision also would have a limited maintenance element.
"We have something that's working very well concept wise at Old Town Village, we're just trying to take it from that corner and bring it over here," he said.
The homes would range from 1,800 to 2,100 square feet, Fleming said.
Fleming later noted The Cottages of Golden Meadow would connect a dead-end road in Wyndham Woods subdivision to West 125th Avenue.
BZA Member Dick Sauerman asked what how many lots the subdivision would have if the cottage homes were on 80-foot lots, the standard for R-1 subdivisions.
Fleming replied it would be "very similar; it's not a substantial change," and later added, "the cottage home concept just works better on a narrower lot."
Lots that abut West 125th Avenue will have screening, Fleming said, noting screening plans will be discussed further at a future Crown Point Plan Commission meeting.
Ultimately, the board approved both variances 4-0, subject to Plan Commission approval and that the subdivision follow design and construction standards featured in Old Town Village.
BZA Chairman Nick Nochevich was absent.
Also June 28, the board deferred a request from NorthShore Health Centers to operate a medical clinic in a B-3 business district inside of the Strack & Van Til at 10851 Broadway, and approved a variance to encroach the front setback at Collard Family Dental to allow for additional parking.