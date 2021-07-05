Crown Point board OKs variances for new cottage home subdivision

Buyers for cottage-style homes "are more inclined," to have their yard in the back and the front of their homes, rather than on the side, another reason Golden Meadows is requesting 70-foot lots, Fleming said.

He later said the subdivision also would have a limited maintenance element.

"We have something that's working very well concept wise at Old Town Village, we're just trying to take it from that corner and bring it over here," he said.

The homes would range from 1,800 to 2,100 square feet, Fleming said.

Fleming later noted The Cottages of Golden Meadow would connect a dead-end road in Wyndham Woods subdivision to West 125th Avenue.

BZA Member Dick Sauerman asked what how many lots the subdivision would have if the cottage homes were on 80-foot lots, the standard for R-1 subdivisions.

Fleming replied it would be "very similar; it's not a substantial change," and later added, "the cottage home concept just works better on a narrower lot."

Lots that abut West 125th Avenue will have screening, Fleming said, noting screening plans will be discussed further at a future Crown Point Plan Commission meeting.