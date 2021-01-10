Crown Point business owners remain wary of potential bar move; zoning OK'd on 1st reading

"My thought process, which maybe was incorrect, but was to go and talk to them and bring them in on some of the site development and address their concerns there because I was of the understanding that's where most of their concerns would be dealt with," he said.

Ulman said he would communicate with neighboring business owners ahead of the Feb. 1 council meeting.

Before putting the matter to a vote, Council President Scott Evorik reminded the Council as presented, the board was considering a zone change for the property, "which means any business can go there. This does not mean that The Registry is going there."

Evorik, who also serves on the Plan Commission, asked Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter to clarify the difference between a B-2 business and a B-1 business district.

"The only real difference between a B-1 and B-2 is that B-1, you don't need to meet the parking requirement," Schlueter said. "If zoned B-2, a restaurant could go there, the only thing would be they would need a special use to serve the alcohol."

Councilman Chad Jeffries, who also sits on the Plan Commission, agreed with Evorik.