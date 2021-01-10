Crown Point business owners remain wary of potential bar move; zoning OK'd on 1st reading

CROWN POINT — The potential move of a Crown Point bar has businesses owners around the square considered about parking and safety.
During a recent meeting via Zoom, the Crown Point City Council considered rezoning the old Firestone building at 142 N. Main St., from a B-2 business district to a B-1 business district.
The rezoning was presented during a December Plan Commission meeting, for the potential relocation of The Registry, a bar that has been open for 18 years.
Neighbors spoke out against the possible relocation at the December Plan Commission meeting, with many again sharing similar concerns with the City Council during a meeting last week.
Brad Belush, who owns Brad's Designs & Jewelry next door to the property, reiterated concerns over cars being left in his parking lot over night, as well as incidents that could impact his insurance, such as someone drunkenly driving into his building, or simply tripping.
"I think there's a lot of issues out there that need to be addressed before they move ahead and rezone," Belush said. "Part of the issue is with the parking. I would hate to see this being a thing where it's going to be this big competition with parking."
Belush added he only has a couple of parking spots in front of his business.
"Am I going to find — all of a sudden — that my customers have nowhere to park, they're used to pulling right up there in front and coming in. So are they going to go somewhere else? Am I going to lose that business?" Belush asked, noting he hasn't heard from Robert Ulman, who owns The Registry, about the concerns.
Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library, also shared concerns over parking, noting the library's spaces often are used by employees who work on the square or people who are visiting downtown.
"I understand that the parking is always going to be an issue on the square and there's only so many solutions that we can provide, given the space available on the square," Wendorf said.
While parking has always been an issue on the square, and continues to be, Wendorf said nothing is being done to solve the issue.
Without anywhere to park, the library's "major users," including senior citizens and young parents, aren't able to come into the library, Wendorf added.
"The problem has continued to compound itself, and it's getting to a point where people are not able to use the library," Wendorf said.
"The nature of the library is not the same, I would argue, as a food establishment, a bar or even a commercial store. It's a location for the public good that the taxpayers support, and I think that we really need to think of the challenges that the library is having in terms of allowing people to get in and use that resource that we provide by tax dollars."
Jerome Kucharski, who owns Jax's Crown Town Grill, said while he, too, has gone to The Registry, he felt the need to address the potential move given, "the stigma behind it, the history behind it, the constant fights behind it, the property damage behind it."
Move not guaranteed
Ulman, owner of The Registry, said while plans for the space haven't been finalized, the 8,000-square-foot building likely will be split up into a restaurant and a sports bar. The new space would offer family friendly dining, with a change over to 21-and-older around 10 p.m., he noted.
The longtime bar owner said he's looking to relocate after not being able to come to a purchase agreement with the building owner of 15 N. Court St., where The Registry is currently located.
When asked, Ulman clarified why he didn't connect with neighboring business owners ahead of the City Council meeting.
"My thought process, which maybe was incorrect, but was to go and talk to them and bring them in on some of the site development and address their concerns there because I was of the understanding that's where most of their concerns would be dealt with," he said.
Ulman said he would communicate with neighboring business owners ahead of the Feb. 1 council meeting.
Before putting the matter to a vote, Council President Scott Evorik reminded the Council as presented, the board was considering a zone change for the property, "which means any business can go there. This does not mean that The Registry is going there."
Evorik, who also serves on the Plan Commission, asked Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter to clarify the difference between a B-2 business and a B-1 business district.
"The only real difference between a B-1 and B-2 is that B-1, you don't need to meet the parking requirement," Schlueter said. "If zoned B-2, a restaurant could go there, the only thing would be they would need a special use to serve the alcohol."
Councilman Chad Jeffries, who also sits on the Plan Commission, agreed with Evorik.
"If this zone change is not approved, we talked this at length at plan commission, that building is basically a tear down because it goes lot line to lot line. So there is no way to put on-site parking at that facility," Jeffries said.
The Council approved the rezone 7-0 on first reading. The Council will again consider the rezoning at its Feb. 1 meeting.