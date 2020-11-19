Crown Point calls off tree, tank lighting

"The city will be operating under the governor's guidelines for our current stage, any questions related to a specific topic to please visit our website or contact the respective departments," officials said in a news release.

"We encourage everyone to adhere to the state-issued mask mandate and follow all health and safety guidelines."

Modified events continue

Despite some cancellations, Crown Point is moving forward with many special events.

The city will continue Tuesday Talks with Mayor David Uran via Zoom only. Tuesday Talks occur on the first Tuesday of the month. The Zoom meeting link and code will be posted on the Crown Point Special Events Facebook page, the news release states.

A modified Santa Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. Santa will arrive at Pointe Plaza in a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter. From there, Santa and Mrs. Claus will board a trolley and visit residents throughout the city.

All guests must remain in their cars. A map of the parade route can be found at www.crownpoint.in.gov.