Crown Point calls off tree, tank lighting

CROWN POINT — The city is calling off two signature winter events in wake of new coronavirus restrictions.
In a news release Thursday evening, Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse announced the tree and tank lighting, scheduled for Nov. 27, and the winter market, set for Nov. 28, have been canceled.
The Kids New Year’s Eve Party also is canceled.
The decision comes after new coronavirus restrictions were put in place by Gov. Eric Holcomb nearly a week ago.
The restrictions, outlined in Executive Order 20-48, include limitations on social gatherings in all of Indiana's 92 counties based on a color-coded county map.
As of Wednesday, Lake and Porter counties are at the highest-possible "red" level, with LaPorte County in orange.
"The city will be operating under the governor's guidelines for our current stage, any questions related to a specific topic to please visit our website or contact the respective departments," officials said in a news release.
"We encourage everyone to adhere to the state-issued mask mandate and follow all health and safety guidelines."
Modified events continue
Despite some cancellations, Crown Point is moving forward with many special events.
The city will continue Tuesday Talks with Mayor David Uran via Zoom only. Tuesday Talks occur on the first Tuesday of the month. The Zoom meeting link and code will be posted on the Crown Point Special Events Facebook page, the news release states.
A modified Santa Parade will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. Santa will arrive at Pointe Plaza in a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter. From there, Santa and Mrs. Claus will board a trolley and visit residents throughout the city.
All guests must remain in their cars. A map of the parade route can be found at www.crownpoint.in.gov.
Those who want a chance to chat with the big man of Christmas himself can sign up to Zoom with Santa or Mrs. Claus for five minutes. Registration is at www.apm.activecommunities/crownpoint. Each Zoom call is $10.
Instead of its traditional Tour of Lights, the city is asking residents take a self-guided tour to see some of Crown Point's decked out homes. A map of participating houses will be posted on the city's website Dec. 14.
Voting on which house has the most holiday cheer will begin Dec. 14 and end Dec. 27. The winner will be announced during the City Council meeting in January.
Also continuing is Crown Point's Adopt a Family program. There will be a fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 5 at Chipotle Mexican Grill, 10715 Broadway. Another fundraising night at Culver's has yet to be determined.
The program's food drive also is slated to continue, with donation collection beginning Nov. 30. Non-perishable food can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the main entrance of Bulldog Park or McFly's Barbershop.
Monetary donations for the Adopt a Family program will be accepted at the parks office in Bulldog Park.
For more information on any event, call Crown Point Special Events at 219-662-3290.