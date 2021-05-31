Crown Point ceremony honors veterans who made ultimate sacrifice

CROWN POINT — Veterans and others gathered Monday at Historic Maplewood Cemetery to remember fallen soldiers, sailors and Marines.

“When you’re tapped to serve your country, you become property of the U.S. government,” said American Legion 1st District Commander Dan Mills. “You become a thing. You’re expendable.”

“Today is a reflection upon those who came before us,” he said. Because of them, “freedom and liberty are ours to share with the next generation.”

Mayor David Uran stressed the meaning of the holiday. “Memorial Day is a time to reconnect with its history and core values,” he said. “Reflection is part of learning and thinking.”

“Memorial Day captures the significance, the very essence” of the sacrifice made by others in service to the country, Uran said. “The American way of life is not cheap.”

American Legion Post 20 members laid wreaths in honor of fallen comrades. A Crown Point student played taps. Participants sang “God Bless America” and said the Pledge of Allegiance.

“We’re proud of our flag because it stands for the American people who have given their lives to protect what we love today,” Uran said.