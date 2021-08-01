Crown Point Chamber of Commerce hosting grand reopening

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Chamber of Commerce is back, and with fresh ambition and new committees, the organization is gearing up to again serve the city's business community.
President Alan Myszkowski announced the Chamber's reopening in a video on the organization's Facebook page in late July.
Myszkowski told The Times Friday the organization's revival comes as more community events are popping up over the city.
"It was time to start it up again," Myszkowski said. "When it comes to being back in the community, it's awesome. ... We really want to plug back in and try to pick up the momentum, where we left off."
The Chamber, formed in August 2019, took a short absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The short hiatus gave the Chamber a chance to reorganize internally and recruit volunteers to lead its new finance, marketing, events and membership committees, Myszkowski said, noting the organization is volunteer based.
Chamber Vice President Morgan Gerolimos added the committees will provide for more structure within the Chamber and an additional outlet for community involvement.
"In the future, we'll also be looking to add some additional committees for some special events we have planned," Gerolimos said.
"The first time around, we had a lot of people from the community that wanted to get involved, and we just didn't know how to engage them. This really provides a good opportunity for us to get the community involved."
Events on the horizon include a monthly speed networking series, a monthly happy hour at local restaurants, trivia nights and ribbon cuttings, Myszkowski said, noting a signature Chamber event also is in the works.
Gerolimos added the Chamber also is looking to offer educational programming.
The Chamber has a grand opening party planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Grand Ballroom at the historic Lake County Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square.
Tickets are $10, and proceeds will go toward Chamber events. Tickets are available on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/37duqrD.
For more information on the Chamber, visit cpchamber.org, or email chamber@cpchamber.org.
