Crown Point Chamber of Commerce hosting grand reopening

Chamber Vice President Morgan Gerolimos added the committees will provide for more structure within the Chamber and an additional outlet for community involvement.

"In the future, we'll also be looking to add some additional committees for some special events we have planned," Gerolimos said.

"The first time around, we had a lot of people from the community that wanted to get involved, and we just didn't know how to engage them. This really provides a good opportunity for us to get the community involved."

Events on the horizon include a monthly speed networking series, a monthly happy hour at local restaurants, trivia nights and ribbon cuttings, Myszkowski said, noting a signature Chamber event also is in the works.

Gerolimos added the Chamber also is looking to offer educational programming.

The Chamber has a grand opening party planned for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Grand Ballroom at the historic Lake County Courthouse at 1 Courthouse Square.