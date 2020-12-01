Crown Point clerk makes temporary move to Bulldog Park

CROWN POINT — Mind the dust, Crown Pointers, work is underway at City Hall.
On Tuesday, the Crown Point clerk-treasurer's office made its temporary move to Bulldog Park official, with Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson giving residents a tour of the new digs via Zoom.
"We're working for everybody here at the clerk's office, we're just in a different location for now. We're hoping to be back to our original location hopefully by the end of March," Benson said during the virtual tour.
Lake County remains in the highest-possible "red" designation on the state's color-coded county map.
Because of the designation, Bulldog Park is closed to the public, which means the clerk-treasurer's office and the parks and special events departments also are closed.
When it's safe to reopen, Benson said staff will be located on the second floor of Bulldog Park right off the elevator.
"We're actually set up for two registers there now. So whenever that eases up, we'll be able to service the public in person, too," Benson said. "Believe me ... there's a lot of the public members that we miss; wonder how they're doing."
In the meantime, residents can call or email those departments, and payments can be mailed or taken to the drop box at the Crown Point Police Department, 124 N. East St.
Benson said cash should not be placed in the drop box, noting the box is emptied multiple times a day.
Since the end of March, Benson said more than 1,700 residents have signed up for the city's free auto debit payment option.
The service allows residents to automatically pay their community service bill on the 9th of each month. A copy of the bill is later mailed, Benson said.
To sign up, residents need to fill out a form, found at www.crownpoint.in.gov/egov/documents/1440450228_96995.pdf, and place it in the drop box or email it to the clerk's office. The service takes about a month to set up, Benson said.
When the clerk-treasurer's office reopens in City Hall, Benson said residents can expect more space and accessibility.
The walk-up window will be shorted to sidewalk level, allowing access to wheelchair users, Benson said.
Inside, Benson's current office location will be removed, creating more foyer space and allowing for physical distancing. There also will be three staff members and registers, versus one, at the counter, part of which will be lowered to become accessible to wheelchair users, Benson said.
"For the public perspective, we'll be able to service more people at a time. On our end, though, I mean, we were crammed in there like sardines because we share the first floor with the building department," Benson said.
Renovations include moving the building department across the street into the soon-to-be renovated Civic Center, creating more space in the clerk's office, Benson said.
Both Benson and Chief Deputy Clerk Bette Babjak will still have offices on the first floor of City Hall, he added.
The project is slated to cost $207,615, according to a previous Times report.
For more information, call the clerk's office at 219-662-3235 or email atctoffice@crownpoint.in.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.