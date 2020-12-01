Crown Point clerk makes temporary move to Bulldog Park

CROWN POINT — Mind the dust, Crown Pointers, work is underway at City Hall.

On Tuesday, the Crown Point clerk-treasurer's office made its temporary move to Bulldog Park official, with Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson giving residents a tour of the new digs via Zoom.

"We're working for everybody here at the clerk's office, we're just in a different location for now. We're hoping to be back to our original location hopefully by the end of March," Benson said during the virtual tour.

Lake County remains in the highest-possible "red" designation on the state's color-coded county map.

Because of the designation, Bulldog Park is closed to the public, which means the clerk-treasurer's office and the parks and special events departments also are closed.

When it's safe to reopen, Benson said staff will be located on the second floor of Bulldog Park right off the elevator.

"We're actually set up for two registers there now. So whenever that eases up, we'll be able to service the public in person, too," Benson said. "Believe me ... there's a lot of the public members that we miss; wonder how they're doing."