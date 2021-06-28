Crown Point commission OKs demolition of historic facade

Member Jolene Bolinger said the proposed facade for the building "doesn't look like it fits within a historical district."

Speaking to the safety of the building, Member Laura Sauerman, who also is a councilwoman, said bricks could be pulled out from underneath the window.

"It really was frightening once the walls were pulled away," Sauerman said.

Sauerman later added: "The front of that is not salvageable because it's not safe, and I saw it from my own eyes. ... And I'm not an engineer, and I would be afraid to be in there now without it being fixed."

Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter noted the city's historic liquor licenses are not in jeopardy with the building.

The petitioner will appear before the Commission in the future with a proposal for a new exterior facade for the building.

Also Monday, the Commission approved a facade restoration for Prime Steakhouse and Umi Sushi and Lounge, but opposed the proposed second floor signage and a new awning concealing a steel beam on the building.

The Commission also OK'd 6-0 on-building signage for The Hub Vintage & Antique Mall, which is set to move into the Old Bank at 138 S. Main St.