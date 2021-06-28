Crown Point commission OKs demolition of historic facade

CROWN POINT — A historic building's facade is set to be removed after engineers deemed it unsafe.
During a Monday Crown Point Historic Plan Commission meeting, Bryan Van Ryn, representing Duckit CRE, LLC, shared plans for 208 S. Main St., the former location of Antiques on Main.
"Due to the structural aspects and the existing building and the substructure of that wall, the report was given by the structural engineer that it's really not in a safe condition to restore," Van Ryn said.
Van Ryn said Duckit CRE is looking to construct a new facade and emulate what was there, noting a restaurant with a possible rooftop garden is proposed for the space.
About 32 feet of the front facade will be taken down as approved Monday, but Van Ryn said the rest of the building is "in pretty good condition."
Van Ryn also agreed to try to save the 1936 original date and the Lake County Title Company features on the building and other materials to reuse on the future exterior facade.
While the Commission voted 7-0 to have the existing front facade removed, it did not vote on a new facade for the historic building, with Brad Miller, director of the Northwest Field Office for Indiana Landmarks, noting a new facade "would need to abide by general proportions and layout of the historic facade."
Member Jolene Bolinger said the proposed facade for the building "doesn't look like it fits within a historical district."
Speaking to the safety of the building, Member Laura Sauerman, who also is a councilwoman, said bricks could be pulled out from underneath the window.
"It really was frightening once the walls were pulled away," Sauerman said.
Sauerman later added: "The front of that is not salvageable because it's not safe, and I saw it from my own eyes. ... And I'm not an engineer, and I would be afraid to be in there now without it being fixed."
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter noted the city's historic liquor licenses are not in jeopardy with the building.
The petitioner will appear before the Commission in the future with a proposal for a new exterior facade for the building.
Also Monday, the Commission approved a facade restoration for Prime Steakhouse and Umi Sushi and Lounge, but opposed the proposed second floor signage and a new awning concealing a steel beam on the building.
The Commission also OK'd 6-0 on-building signage for The Hub Vintage & Antique Mall, which is set to move into the Old Bank at 138 S. Main St.
Member Richard Oesterle, who owns the building, recused himself from the vote.
The family business will be owned by Henry Ruiz, his daughter Jennifer Ruiz-Vasquez and her husband, John Vasquez.
Ruiz-Vasquez told The Times the family is hoping to open the three-floor antique mall in early August and is looking to have between 40 and 50 vendors.
Those interested in vendor space can email Ruiz-Vasquez at jenruiz26@yahoo.com, or call Audrey Persinger at 219-334-4372.