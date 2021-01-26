Crown Point commission OKs metal accessory building along Indiana Avenue

"Due to the fact that this board has made it known in the past that buildings with direct frontage on Indiana would need to be compatible with other developments recently approved," he said.

Plan Commission Vice Chair Dan Rohaley said he believes the building is compatible, applauding Gambril's maintenance of the current industrial building along North Street and Indiana Avenue.

"I think this is a sharp building. I think it's compatible," he said. "I think it's an excellent, excellent look for that area. That's just me."

Commissioner and Councilwoman Laura Sauerman agreed with Rohaley, noting she appreciated Gambril taking the commission's previous feedback into consideration.

"I also think because this is I-1, we've got a little different situation than some of the other areas along Indiana," Sauerman said. "You have a track record of making what was a really very, very, very plain property with an obvious use look so much better, and I think this will only add to it."

Commissioner and Councilman Chad Jeffries agreed with Sauerman, adding he would like to see the roof on the existing building and new accessory building match.