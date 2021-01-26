Crown Point commission OKs metal accessory building along Indiana Avenue

CROWN POINT — A new accessory building along Indiana Avenue received a nod of approval from the Plan Commission during a recent meeting via Zoom.
The all-metal accessory building at 133 N. Indiana Ave. will be used for storage only, said owner Joe Gambril.
Gambril first proposed the project during a commission meeting last month, but recently presented commissioners with a new rendering and a site plan.
As proposed, the accessory building would match the existing business center along East North Street and North Indiana Avenue, with matching awnings, wrapped band, siding, paint colors and slate stone, Gambril said.
The roofs on both buildings also will share the same color scheme, Gambril added.
Gambril also included a landscaping plan for the project, which includes grass and sod, as well as bushes and trees.
The project also includes plans for adjusting the fence along the property, Gambril noted.
Metal building an issue?
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the site plan met site requirements, but noted there were concerns about having an all-metal building on Indiana Avenue.
"Due to the fact that this board has made it known in the past that buildings with direct frontage on Indiana would need to be compatible with other developments recently approved," he said.
Plan Commission Vice Chair Dan Rohaley said he believes the building is compatible, applauding Gambril's maintenance of the current industrial building along North Street and Indiana Avenue.
"I think this is a sharp building. I think it's compatible," he said. "I think it's an excellent, excellent look for that area. That's just me."
Commissioner and Councilwoman Laura Sauerman agreed with Rohaley, noting she appreciated Gambril taking the commission's previous feedback into consideration.
"I also think because this is I-1, we've got a little different situation than some of the other areas along Indiana," Sauerman said. "You have a track record of making what was a really very, very, very plain property with an obvious use look so much better, and I think this will only add to it."
Commissioner and Councilman Chad Jeffries agreed with Sauerman, adding he would like to see the roof on the existing building and new accessory building match.
Gambril said he would like to have metal roofs on both buildings, but it would double the cost of replacing the current business center's roof, which is set to be asphalt shingle.
Commissioners Mike Conquest and Scott Evorik, who also sits on the City Council, expressed concerns over approving an all-metal building.
"What's going to be our reasoning later on when somebody comes and says, 'I want to put a metal building up on Indiana,'" Evorik said. "We're gonna say, 'Well, this was an accessory.' I agree with that, but an accessory would be more like an addition in my eyes. This is another building."
Evorik said the building was beautiful and would fit in the area perfectly, but "I just don't want to be set up for later on and get ourselves into some trouble."
Commission Chair John Marshall said the accessory building would be used for storage, and wouldn't have offices or restrooms.
"The buildings that we're talking about are more commercial-type buildings that are occupied. This is a non-occupied building," Marshall said.
Marshall later noted the Commission considers each request "property by property, petition by petition."
The commission approved the petition unanimously subject to engineering department requirements, screening along Indiana Avenue and the building be all-metal with a roof that is used for storage only.