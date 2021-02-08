Crown Point commission OKs new lighting for True BBQ, awning for Zombie Club

CROWN POINT — Two buildings around the square will soon have minor exterior improvements made.
During a recent Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission meeting via Zoom, commissioners heard from two petitioners seeking approval for exterior projects.
The first proposal came from Matt Doran, co-owner of True BBQ & Whiskey Bar at 116. N. Main St., seeking to install exterior up lighting.
"We're having a hard time. It's just so dark in our corner. We don't have any street lighting like some of the other places do in front, it's just dark," Doran said. "Our sign doesn't illuminate. So we're just looking to put those thin, long LED strip lights above our awning to shine upward towards our signage."
Initially, Doran said he and other co-owners considered adding on to the restaurant's current awning to install the lighting, however, the awning is original to the building.
Instead, Doran proposed cutting out three inches of the awning, where the lights could be installed while remaining hidden. Plexiglas and sealant would be installed to keep water out, Doran noted.
Commission Vice Chairman Jim Kendall asked if cutting into the existing awning would do more damage than the initial proposal to extend the awning.
Brad Miller, director of the Northwest Field Office for Indiana Landmarks, said at least three inches would need to be added to the awning to hide the light, which would begin to block the building's prism glass.
Ultimately, the Commission approved the lighting 7-0, with the condition that the light go above the canopy, but below the prism glass windows on the building's façade, with a temporary lip to be installed around the face of the awning to hide the lights.
The petition's certificate of appropriateness also was approved 7-0.
The Commission also considered a new awning, as well as an awning replacement, for businesses on the square presented by Mike Blessing, president of Merrillville Awning.
Blessing said Small Biz Project would be looking to install a marine blue 11-and-a-half foot wide and 22-inch tall sunbrella canvas awning with the business' logo and website.
A Google Street View image from October 2019 shows the building doesn't have an awning.
The petition sparked concern over graphics covering 100% of the windows at 3 N. Court St., and commissioners agreed the storefront would look better without the graphics.
Per guidelines, Miller said graphics shouldn't cover more than 15% of the window space. According to Google Street View, the graphics were installed between October 2013 and October 2017.
After discussion, the Commission agreed to have Blessing present different options for the awning and window graphics to the owner, with the ad hoc committee to make a final decision on the matter.
Blessing also presented a replacement awning for the Zombie Club at 118 W. Clark St.
Instead of a light-color awning, the canopy would be a taupe sunbrella canvas with a zebra-stripe oval logo featuring the bar's name and a hibiscus. The logo would be removable, Blessing noted.
The Commission approved the replacement awning, along with the petition's certificate of appropriateness, unanimously.