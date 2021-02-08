Crown Point commission OKs new lighting for True BBQ, awning for Zombie Club

CROWN POINT — Two buildings around the square will soon have minor exterior improvements made.

During a recent Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission meeting via Zoom, commissioners heard from two petitioners seeking approval for exterior projects.

The first proposal came from Matt Doran, co-owner of True BBQ & Whiskey Bar at 116. N. Main St., seeking to install exterior up lighting.

"We're having a hard time. It's just so dark in our corner. We don't have any street lighting like some of the other places do in front, it's just dark," Doran said. "Our sign doesn't illuminate. So we're just looking to put those thin, long LED strip lights above our awning to shine upward towards our signage."

Initially, Doran said he and other co-owners considered adding on to the restaurant's current awning to install the lighting, however, the awning is original to the building.

Instead, Doran proposed cutting out three inches of the awning, where the lights could be installed while remaining hidden. Plexiglas and sealant would be installed to keep water out, Doran noted.

Commission Vice Chairman Jim Kendall asked if cutting into the existing awning would do more damage than the initial proposal to extend the awning.