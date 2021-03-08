Crown Point commission OKs new subdivision on 109th Avenue; project heads to BZA for final approval

"The other problem is you guys are looking at this like it lives in a vacuum. This is a 53-lot subdivision. It's also next to three other subdivisions that have another 53 homes, and it's across Iowa Street from 240-some homes coming in. ... You've got up to 1,000 vehicles per day, potentially, that could be using Iowa Street in addition to the average daily traffic that's already on Iowa Street."

The commission ultimately approved the subdivision 4-2, subject to staff comments; engineering findings; approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals; a "proper agreement" for the design of an emergency entrance; ensuring the city has 50 feet of right of way from the center line of 109th Avenue; review of the temporary entrance in conjunction with the roundabout on 109th; any legal language needed on the plat, including a hold harmless agreement for the emergency entrance.

Commissioner Scott Evorik was absent.

"I just don’t feel comfortable with these emergency things that we've tried to devise and tried to reach back over our heads to try to accommodate. (It) sets a really dangerous precedent, and I am vehemently opposed to bending over backwards to provide a second exit when it’s a matter of safety," said Vice Chair Dan Rohaley, who voted against the petition and made a motion to deny the subdivision.