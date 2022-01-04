 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crown Point Community Foundaiton seeks nonprofits for volunteer fair
Crown Point Community Foundaiton seeks nonprofits for volunteer fair

Registration is now open for nonprofit organizations to exhibit at the Crown Point Community Foundation’s annual Volunteer Fair.

The Volunteer Fair is an opportunity to match charitable organizations with those who are interested in volunteering. It gathers nonprofits from throughout the area in one convenient place, letting potential volunteers meet and talk to dozens of charities.

This one-day event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at Crown Point High School.

This is the Crown Point Community Foundation’s 13th year sponsoring the event, which also includes an on-site blood drive.

Nonprofit organizations can reserve a table top booth for $30 with an online payment made during the online registration process.

This registration fee includes the price of advertising in the Volunteer Fair pull-out program booklet that will be distributed in The Times  on March 3 and at the event. This special section will include information about your organization, its mission and your volunteer opportunities.

To exhibit, register online at: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com and select 2022 Volunteer Fair Application. Registration is open now until Jan. 31.

“Our Volunteer Fair is one of our largest and most anticipated events of the year,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity for area nonprofit organizations to meet potential volunteers face-to-face, share their mission as well as to build connections with other charities in our community.”

In previous years, over seventy nonprofits participated in this event. Register today at: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com.

