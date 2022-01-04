Crown Point Community Foundaiton seeks nonprofits for volunteer fair

Registration is now open for nonprofit organizations to exhibit at the Crown Point Community Foundation’s annual Volunteer Fair.

The Volunteer Fair is an opportunity to match charitable organizations with those who are interested in volunteering. It gathers nonprofits from throughout the area in one convenient place, letting potential volunteers meet and talk to dozens of charities.

This one-day event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5 at Crown Point High School.

This is the Crown Point Community Foundation’s 13th year sponsoring the event, which also includes an on-site blood drive.

Nonprofit organizations can reserve a table top booth for $30 with an online payment made during the online registration process.

This registration fee includes the price of advertising in the Volunteer Fair pull-out program booklet that will be distributed in The Times on March 3 and at the event. This special section will include information about your organization, its mission and your volunteer opportunities.

To exhibit, register online at: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com and select 2022 Volunteer Fair Application. Registration is open now until Jan. 31.