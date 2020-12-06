Crown Point Community Foundation accepting grant applications

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Community Foundation's first grant cycle of 2021 is open.
Through Feb. 1, nonprofit organizations and community projects aimed at serving South Lake County can apply for endowment funds from the Foundation.
Projects involving animals; arts and culture; community improvement; economic development; education; the environment; food, nutrition and/or agriculture; health and human services; housing and shelter; public safety; recreation; religion; and youth development will be considered for funding.
“The Crown Point Community Foundation is interested in funding projects that will improve the quality of life for citizens in the South Lake County area,” Mary Nielsen, Foundation president, said in a press release.
Eligible organizations can apply for grants online at cpcfgrants.communityforce.com.
An organization is eligible to submit one grant application within a 12-month period.
The Foundation awards grants from its unrestricted community funds in the Crown Point Community Foundation Endowment Fund three times a year. The next 2021 application cycles are June 1, 2021, and Sept. 1, 2021.
The Foundation's grant committee reviews all applications.
