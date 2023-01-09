Crown Point Community Foundation accepts scholarship aplications

The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting online scholarship applications for high school/college/trade school students and adult learners (non-traditional students, 21 & over) who are looking to continue their education in Fall 2023.

The 2023 scholarship applications must be submitted online. The link to the applications can be found on the CPCF website, www.thecpcf.org/scholarships.html, the Crown Point Community Foundation’s Facebook page or visit http://bit.ly/CPCFscholarships. The deadline for applying is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 17.

Questions about the application process should be made to the Foundation office at 219-662-7252. The application for the non-traditional Adult Learners Scholarships is separate from the 2023 General Scholarship Application for traditional high school, trade school, and college applicants.

All qualifying students are encouraged to apply for scholarships administered by the Foundation. A complete listing of all scholarships can be found on our website, www.thecpcf.org/scholarships.html.

About the Crown Point Community Foundation

The Crown Point Community Foundation connects people who care to causes that matter. Since 1990, it has served the citizens of Crown Point and South Lake County through a range of charitable and civic activities, while helping individual donors achieve their philanthropic goals. As a public charitable organization, the CPCF is dedicated to building permanently endowed funds. The Crown Point Community Foundation will help to positively shape the future of the community and act as a facilitator of community good.