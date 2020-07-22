Crown Point Community Foundation awards 101 scholarships

CROWN POINT — In recent weeks, the Crown Point Community Foundation gave out 101 scholarships to area students, totaling $360,000.
“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, president of the Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF).
“We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students and adults.”
The scholarships are funded by CPCF donors, and are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation.
Many of the scholarship funds have been established in honor of a person or a loved one.
A scholarship committee — which includes CPCF board members and community leaders — reviews applications, interviews students and selects the recipients every year.
For more information, call the CPCF at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.
This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:
- Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship, Jane Georgas, $2,500
- Alfred J. Gruber Senior Social Studies Honorarium, Martin Marquez, $1,000
- American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Abigail Francis, $1,000
- American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Joseph Roytan, $1,000
- American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Gabriella Arena, $1,500
- American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Kayla Kirchner, $1,500
- American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Gina Szymborski, $1,500
- American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Thomas Pampalone, $2,000
- Barbara Jenkins Tyler Speech Scholarship, Dominic Thephasdin, $500
- Barney Family Scholarship, Andrew Karr, up to $10,000 per year for four years.
- Barney’s Hub Bootery Scholarship, Logan Clark, $2,000 per year for three years.
- Barney’s Hub Bootery Scholarship, Reagan Cowser, $2,000 per year for three years.
- BJ Hubbard Scholarship IMO Brent Hubbard, Avery Cornett, $1,000
- Burrell Family Scholarship, Michael Kowalke, $2,500
- Burrell Family Scholarship, Ava Neal, $2,500
- Candace Lynne Walton Memorial Scholarship, Nathan Tufts, $1,000
- Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship, Skylar Golding, $2,500
- Col. John Wheeler Middle School PTA Scholarship, Avery Cornett, $1,000
- Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Grace Baker, $1,000
- Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Allison Centanni, $1,000
- Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Lukas Denney, $1,000
- Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Donnie Parent, $1,000
- Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Erin Tien, $1,000
- Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Carina Bolanos, $1,000
- Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Grace Fleszewski, $1,000
- Crown Point Swim Club Alumni Scholarship, Alexander McCormick, $5,000 per year for four years.
- Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship, Chase Culver, $500
- Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship, Joshua Hoogewerf, $500
- David Gergely Memorial Scholarship, Dylan Matusak, $1,000
- Dean and Barbara White Scholarship, Autum Boren, full scholarship
- Dean and Barbara White Scholarship, John Kosior, full scholarship
- Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship, Noah Kuypers, $2,000
- Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship, Kaitlin Gardner, $2,000
- Donald Samburg Memorial Scholarship, Victoria Bozinovski, $3,000
- Douglas MacArthur Elementary PTO Scholarship, Nicole Galto, $500
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary PTO Scholarship, Simranjit Kaur, $500
- Forrest and Millicent Everett Scholarship, Erin Muller, $500
- Fran and Billie Hoffman Scholarship, Austin Gineris, $2,000
- Fran and Billie Hoffman Scholarship, Noah Sauter, $2,000
- Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship, Zachary Jones, $1,340
- Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship, Natalie Sulewski, $1,340
- George Letz, Jr. Scholarship, Kaitlin Gardner, $1,000
- George Letz, Jr. Scholarship, Jordan Artim, $1,000
- Helen Zielinski and Ray Stuck Family Scholarship, Adam Lindemer, $500
- Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship, Calvin Pawlowski, $1,000
- Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship, Jordan Artim, $1,000
- JoAnne and Jim Haag Scholarship, Logan Duvall, $1,000
- John D. Amodeo Memorial Scholarship, Luca Serrano, $1,000
- Karen and Cornel Raab Scholarship, Marilyn Ives, $2,500
- Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship, Grace Gonsiorowski, $1,000
- Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship, Luke Hanlon, $1,000
- Kathy, Russ and Jim Keller Memorial Scholarship, Julie Toomey, $800
- Kay Hubbard Music Scholarship IMO Brent Hubbard, Willow Beemsterboer, $1,000
- L. Jane Keene Memorial Scholarship, Briyanna Herrera, $625
- Lake Street Elementary PTO Scholarship, Marlee Christofanelli, $500
- Lisa Schaefer Stover Memorial Scholarship, Haley Tate, $1,000
- Liss CARSTAR Scholarship, Anne Kielpikowski, $1,000
- Manhart/Gibbons Family Memorial Scholarship, Paige Lichnerowicz, $2,750 per year for four years.
- Marilee Thanholdt Memorial Scholarship, Marjana Risteska, $2,280
- Marion Kellum Performing Arts Scholarship, Paige Lichnerowicz, $500
- Mark and Lindsay Bates Scholarship, Grace Baker, $1,000
- Mark Edwards Memorial Scholarship, Bishop Byrd, $750
- Marty Shahbaz Memorial Football Scholarship, Ben Uran, $1,000
- McMichael Family Scholarship, Dawn Martinez, $750
- Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Armando Bracco, $1,000
- Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Logan Clark, $1,000
- Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship, Madison Rolle, $1,000
- Paul and Dorthea Everett Scholarship, Emma Beckman, $1,600
- Pettit Family Student/Athlete Memorial Scholarship, Faith Bergner, $2,500
- Ralph E. and Dee Bennett Memorial Scholarship, Logan Duvall, $600
- Robert “Bob” Brown Memorial Scholarship, Alexis Proudman, $500
- Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship, Chase Culver, $500
- Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship, Brooklynn Frassinone, $500
- Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship, Simranjit Kaur, $500
- Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship, Alexis Puga, $500
- Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarship, Kimberly Boone, $500
- Russ Keller Family Scholarship, Ava Dailey, $1,000
- Shirley Mudy Memorial Scholarship, Ashtyn Barnett, $500
- Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship, Erin Muller, $500
- Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship, Alexandra Sulewski, $500
- St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship, Grace O’Donnell, $500
- St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship, Adam Nieman, $500
- Tim Galusha Memorial Scholarship, Genesio Christofanelli, $4,400
- Timothy Ball Elementary PTO Scholarship, Ava Dzurovcik, $500 per year for four years.
- Tiny Knesek Bohling and Karla Stiener Memorial Scholarship, Ryan Edwards, $825
- Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship, Brett Driscoll, $500
- Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship, Amanda Schreiber, $500
- Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship, Marilyn Ives, $750
- Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship, Catherine Fanno, $750
- Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship, Nicholas Gilles, $750
- Virgil Place Scholarship, Elizabeth Gonzalez, $3,970 per year for four years.
- Walter Bernacki Memorial Scholarhsip, John Kosior, $500
- Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship, Catherine Fanno, $500
- Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship, Bridget Rayonec, $500
- Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship, Nicholas Gilles, $500
- William and Phyllis Fatch Memorial Scholarship, Adam Lindemer, $500
- Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship, Alyssa Del Real, $1,000
- Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship, Breeann Mild, $1,000
- Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship, Kana Shaw, $1,000
- Youche Country Club Scholarship, Khloe Stover, $850
- Zondor Family Scholarship, Michael Pinchok, $1,500
