Crown Point Community Foundation awards 101 scholarships

CROWN POINT — In recent weeks, the Crown Point Community Foundation gave out 101 scholarships to area students, totaling $360,000.

“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, president of the Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF).

“We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students and adults.”

The scholarships are funded by CPCF donors, and are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation.

Many of the scholarship funds have been established in honor of a person or a loved one.

A scholarship committee — which includes CPCF board members and community leaders — reviews applications, interviews students and selects the recipients every year.

For more information, call the CPCF at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows: