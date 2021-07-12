Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants

The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $69,102 in grants to the community as part of its June 1 grant cycle.
These 17 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Loves Moves Us with support for a program of nurturing, educating, and supporting foster families to helping Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center with Funding for safety, supplies and instructor for Open Hearts Horse therapy program.
Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.
Below are the recipients of the June 1 grant cycle:
Cedar Lake Youth Baseball - $3,000 to replace scoreboard on Minor League Field.
Chasing Dreams - $5,266 to help fund Dream Creative Summer Camp.
CPCSC/Birth to School program - $4,800 to help fund educational resources and supplies for early childhood learners.
CPCSC/Winfield Elementary School - $1,000 to introduce and integrate developmentally appropriate STEM education, specifically coding and robotics to K-2 student body.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry - $5,000 to pay for the processing of approximately 3,500 lbs of donated large game and livestock within South Lake County providing 14,000 more meals for hunger relief.
In-Pact, Inc. - $3,718 to update antiquated printers.
Lake County Fire Chiefs Assoc., Inc. - $6,289 to buy specialized equipment for the Lake County Hazmat team for mutual aid to respond to a hazmat incident.
Love Moves Us - $2,500 for general support for a program of nurturing, educating, and supporting families in Northwest Indiana including Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield areas who have made the choice to foster or adopt children who were removed from their biological families.
Meals on Wheels of NWI - $10,000 to deliver meals with wellness check and visit to vulnerable seniors and disabled in South Lake County.
NWI Symphony Society - $5,000 to help support the underwriting for the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 concert season to be performed in south Lake County.
Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center - $6,088 to provide funding for safety, supplies and instructor for Open Hearts Horse therapy program.
Pack Away Hunger - $5,000 to buy bulk ingredients for volunteers to assemble, package and distribute to local food pantries in South Lake County.
Patriots Training Service Dogs - $1,300 to help support the goals of the program by providing the supplies, registration in American Kennel Association and adoptions of dogs for veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
St. John’s United Church of Christ - match up to $3,000 to provide funding to repair HVAC system for the building providing early child care services, mental health counseling, and food ministry to families and senior citizens.
UNCF - $2,000 to support the scholarship pool for outstanding high school scholars of color in South Lake County.
The Humane Society of Hobart - $3,000 to help support the H.O.P.E. Outreach team and provide spay/neuter services for cats in South Lake County.
Whites Residential and Family Services - $2,141 to sustain foster families in South Lake County in their vocation of fostering children.
The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) awards grants from the unrestricted community funds held in the CPCF Unrestricted Fund three times a year. The three application cycles are Feb. 1, June 1 and Sept. 1.
Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period. The CPCF Grant Committee reviews all applications. The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications online. To apply for a grant visit: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com. For more information about the CPCF, visit the Crown Point Community Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.