The Crown Point Community Foundation has awarded $133,720.00 in grants to the community as part of its February grant cycle.

These 21 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County: Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell (Tri-Creek Townships) and Winfield, from helping Cedar Lake Police Department equip the Patrol Division with rifle-rated ballistic shields to helping Opportunity Enterprises establish an inclusive summer day camp for kids of all ability levels.

Community grants are made possible by donors who create Unrestricted Endowment Funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.

Recipients of the February grant cycle include:

American Veterans Collection - $7,500 for support for struggling veterans.

Cedar Lake Historical Association - $5,550 to restore the original window sashes & sills through repair/rebuilding.

Cedar Lake Police Department - $2,500 to equip the Patrol Division with fifle-rated ballistic shields to provide better protection for officers in high risk incidents.

Challenger Learning Center of Northwest Indiana - $5,000 for the summer STEM enrichment opportunities for 1,500+ students in grades kindergarten to sixth grade.

Community Help Network - $25,000 for the Buddy Bag Program which provides supplemental nutrition for public school students in South Lake County that qualify for the Federal Free Lunch Program. Household Pantry - providing necessary items for low income families.

Crossroads YMCA - $3,500 to assist the Y's efforts to serve all who come through their doors.

Crown Point High School - $3,000 to provide funds to pay for an AP exam on behalf of students with financial challenges.

Exceptional Equestrians - $4,000 for operating expenses for the therapeutic horseback riding program.

Franciscan Health Foundation (Franciscan Health Crown Point) - $7,500 to fund outreach programs and activities designed specifically with child and senior welfare in mind.

Hanover Central Wildcat Pride Gridiron Club - match up to $4,700 to buy 85 white jerseys.

Kelly’s Kindness Co. - $2,000 for art therapy classes to teach youth how to use art and other grounding techniques to help calm anxiety, stress, OCD characteristics, and/or fear.

Lake County Fire Chiefs Association (Lake County Hazmat Team) - $5,000 contigent to buy a Red Wave Technology Gas Identifier to detect and identify thousands of gases in seconds.

Lake County Historical Society - match up to $2,170 to buy shelving and containers for organizing and storing museum artifacts.

Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation - $3,800 to aid families with gas and grocery gift cards.

Operation Combat Bikesaver - $10,000 to offer hands-on distractive therapy, which lowers the veteran suicide rate.

Opportunity Enterprises - $5,000 for an inclusive summer day camp for kids of all ability levels.

Power Paws for Kids - $2,000 for general operating expenses.

SAFE Coalition for Human Rights - $20,000 to provide wrap-around case management services for victims of human trafficking residing at Ashley’s House.

South Shore Arts - $3,000 to support the "everykid” arts enrichment program in nine, 1st-3rd grade classrooms in the CPCF service area.

The Salvation Army - $7,500 to assist residents in Lowell and Cedar Lake facing financial insecurity with food, housing, and utility assistance.

VNA Hospice of NWI - $5,000 to provide hospice and palliative care and support to seriously or terminally ill patients and families in the South Lake County region.

The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) awards grants from the CPCF Unrestricted Endowment Funds three times a year. The three application cycles close on Feb. 1, June 1 and Sept. 1.

Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period. The CPCF Grant Committee reviews all applications. The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications online.

To apply for a grant, visit: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com. For more information about the CPCF, please visit the Crown Point Community Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.