Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants

The Crown Point Community Foundation has awarded $146,922.43 in grants to the community as part of its Sept. 1 cycle.

These 21 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Humane Indiana with creating a separate area for the unique needs of infant foster animals in care to helping Girls on the Run of NWI with financial assistance to girls in South Lake County so they can be inspired to be joyful, healthy and confident through social-emotional learning and physical activity.

Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.

The latest recipients include:

Best Buddies - $2,000 to support the existing five Best Buddies school chapters in Crown Point.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater NWI - match up to $7,500 for playground structure for Cedar Lake club.

Campagna Academy - $1,945.93 to train 300 people annually in CPR/AED/First Aid.

Christ Presbyterian Church - match up to $4,000 to paint and protect the infrastructure of the church building.