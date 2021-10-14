Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants

The Crown Point Community Foundation has awarded $146,922.43 in grants to the community as part of its Sept. 1 cycle.
These 21 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Humane Indiana with creating a separate area for the unique needs of infant foster animals in care to helping Girls on the Run of NWI with financial assistance to girls in South Lake County so they can be inspired to be joyful, healthy and confident through social-emotional learning and physical activity.
Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.
The latest recipients include:
Best Buddies - $2,000 to support the existing five Best Buddies school chapters in Crown Point.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater NWI - match up to $7,500 for playground structure for Cedar Lake club.
Campagna Academy - $1,945.93 to train 300 people annually in CPR/AED/First Aid.
Christ Presbyterian Church - match up to $4,000 to paint and protect the infrastructure of the church building.
Crown Point Community Library - match up to $4,000 for capital funds needed to purchase a mobile kitchen cart for programming for all ages.
Dunes Dog Training Club, Inc. - $4,500 to help support the Pets N Vets Program for U.S. Military Veterans returning with PTSD and/or Traumatic Brain Injury.
First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point - match up to $2,500 to help provide funding for the revamping and upgrading of the electrical control board for projection of worship information and hearing enhancement headphones for elderly congregants.
Girls on the Run of NWI - $5,000 to provide financial assistance to girls in South Lake County so they can be inspired to be joyful, healthy and confident through social-emotional learning and physical activity.
Humane Indiana - $4,892.50 to create a separate area for the unique needs of infant foster animals in Humane Indiana care.
Knights of Columbus/St Elizabeth Ann Seton 7473 - $4,000 to buy bike repair parts to refurbish bikes for families in need.
Lake County Sheriff Dept - $11,104 to fund a Project Lifesaver program to locate at-risk people who may wander.
Lake Region Christian Assembly - match up to $8,000 to improve operations in and around animal experiences.
Mommy’s Haven - $7,000 to assist pregnant women seeking parenting options by providing physical, emotional and spiritual support during and after pregnancy.
Opportunity Enterprises - $2,500 to buy indoor and outdoor recreation equipment for individuals with disabilities utilizing respite care services.
SAFE Coalition for Human Rights - $43,680 to provide Women Veterans security and essential services for Ashley’s House Women’s Residence.
The Indiana Chapter of ALS Association - $2,000 to access Durable Medical Equipment (DME) and related resources for persons with ALS.
Wabash Center - match up to $5,000 for social skills training and experience for adults with disabilities.
Wheelchair Ramp Ministry/St. Michael Church - $2,000 to buy used aluminum wheelchair ramps, which will be installed for South Lake County residents.
Winfield Community Foundation - $1,500 to buy Christmas Tree lights for decorating the town for the holidays.
Winfield Township - match up to $5,000 to supply and replace picnic tables in two parks in Winfield.
Youth for Christ of NWI/South Pointe chapter - $18,800 to help preteens and teens who attend Hanover Central High School and Hanover Central Middle School make good choices, establish a solid foundation, and positively impact their school and community by combining healthy relationships with creative programs.
The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) awards grants from the unrestricted community funds held in the CPCF Unrestricted Fund three times a year.
The three application cycles are Feb. 1, June 1 and Sept. 1. Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period. The CPCF Grant Committee reviews all applications. The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications online. To apply for a grant visit: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com. For more information about the CPCF, please visit the Crown Point Community Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.