Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants

The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $123,416.00 in grants to the community as part of its February grant cycle.

These 22 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Community Help Network with funding the Buddy Bag Program, which provides weekend meals for food insecure students in South Lake County, to helping Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force, Inc. with obtaining new and better intubation equipment.

Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.

Below are the recipients of the February grant cycle:

Cedar Lake Historical Association - $10,000 to structurally reinforce the museum porch and elevate the visitors first impression, both by day and night.

Community Help Network - $15,000 to fund the Buddy Bag Program which provides weekend meals for food insecure students in South Lake County.

CPCSC/Crown Point High School - $3,000 to provide financial assistance to pay for AP Exams for students with financial need.

Crossroads YMCA - $3,000 -to support the YMCA Income Based Tuition Program.

Crown Point Babe Ruth League - $10,000 to buy a new mower.

Exceptional Equestrians Unlimited Inc. - $5,000 to rebuild the barn in the parent/student viewing area.

Franciscan Health Foundation - $10,000 to serve vulnerable Crown Point residents of all ages with ongoing and new programs geared toward children, older adults, and families without enough nutritious food to eat.

Hair for All Foundation Corp. - $2,500 to reimburse the wig program for cancer and Alopecia patients in South Lake County.

Hanover Central Athletic Boosters - match up to $3,000 to fund a TouchWall that will display and safely store the Athletic Records.

Indiana Ballet Theatre NW, Inc. - $2,600 to refurbish the floor in studio 1 to provide a safe space for the dancers to take classes and rehearse.

Indiana Plan - $2,750 to bring more awareness to a free construction awareness program to residents of the Southlake region and increasing participation from those in the program.

Lake County Fairgrounds - $1,830 to buy pet waste bags for fairgrounds.

Lake Street PTO - $750 to buy a sensory path to help provide a calming, self-regulatory, and sensory movement break for students.

Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force, Inc. - match up to $7,330 to buy new and better intubation equipment.

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly - $5,000 to expand the visiting and social programs to alleviate isolation and loneliness for South Lake County seniors who are otherwise alone in life.

NWI Cancer Kids Foundation, Inc. - $2,500 to buy client management software.

Operation Combat Bikesaver - $9,000 to provide financial, transportation and mental health services to veterans in need.

Pink Ribbon Society, Inc. - $10,000 to enable the Pink Ribbon Society to expand its Patient Financial Assistance Program.

Rotary Club of Crown Point - $7,180 to help fund the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program.

South Point Community Church - match up to $2,500 for new indoor playground for children in the church and community.

St. Jude House, Inc. - $8,726 for new dining room tables and chairs.

Wittenberg Village - $1,750 to create a new veterans honor wall commemorating and honoring those in the Wittenberg community who served our nation.

The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) awards grants from the unrestricted community funds held in the CPCF Unrestricted Fund three times a year.

The three application cycles are Feb 1., June 1 and Sept. 1. Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period.

The CPCF Grant Committee reviews all applications. The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications online. To apply for a grant visit: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com. For more information about the CPCF, please visit the Crown Point Community Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.

