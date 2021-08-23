Crown Point Community Foundation awards scholarships

The Crown Point Community Foundation recently awarded 113 scholarships totaling over $450,000.
“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students and adults.”
The scholarships were made available through the generosity of the Foundation’s donors. Scholarships are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation.
Many scholarship funds are established with the purpose of honoring or memorializing an individual or family member. Each year, a scholarship committee reviews applications, interviews students and selects the recipients. The scholarship review team consists of Foundation board members and community leaders.
For more information about the scholarship program or other funds, please call the Crown Point Community Foundation at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
Al and Kathryn Schmidt Scholarship - Laney Detert - $500;
Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship - Jake Oostman - $2,500;
Alfred J Gruber Senior Social Studies Honorarium - Brooke Ferkull - $1,000;
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship - Kayla Kirchner - $1,000,;
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship - Thomas Pampalone - $2,000;
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship - Joseph Roytan - $1,200;
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship - Gina Stephenson - $1,500;
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship - Gina Szymborski - $1,500;
American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship - Dillan Mori - $1,500;
Barbara Jenkins Tyler Speech Scholarship - Colin Bisel - $1,000;
Barney Family Scholarship - Troy Feller - up to $10,000 per year for 4 years;
Barney’s Hub Bootery Scholarship - Emily Helmuth - $2,500 per year for 3 years;
BJ Hubbard Scholarship - Hayley Brownd - $2,000;
Burrell Family Scholarship - Kyra Peterson - $3,000;
Burrell Family Scholarship - Min Durham, $3,000;
Candace Lynne Walton Memorial Scholarship - Imran Mihas - $850;
Charles and Marjorie Quickle Scholarship - Christopher Correlli - $5,928;
Christopher Day Memorial Scholarship - Pable Munoz - $500;
Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarhsip - Kyle Harvey - $2,500;
Col. Wheeler Middle School PTA Scholarship - Joseph Bell - $1,000;
CP Swim Club Alumni Scholarship - Michael Holland - $5,000 per year for 4 years;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Madison Donofrio - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Madelyn Adams - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Ryan Costello - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Ana Marija Duleva - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Sarah Frey - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Matthew Gerona - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Connor Phutawon - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Natalie Tul - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Lauren Whetstone - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Alyssa Klimowski - $1,000;
Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Jacob McKay - $1,000;
Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship - Calvin Curiel - $500;
Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship - Carson Rettig - $500;
David Gergely Memorial Scholarship - Madison Flewelling - $500;
Dean and Barbara White Scholarship - Marisa McCarter - Full Scholarship - 4 years with tuition, room and board;
Dean and Barbara White Scholarship - Johah Peterson - Full Scholarship - 4 years with tuition, room and board;
Dean and Barbara White Scholarship - Angelina Valente Full Scholarship - 4 yyears with tuitiion, room and board;
Donald and Phlyllis Dillabaugh Ross Purdue Scholarship - Kylie Gutyan - $3,000;
Donald and Phlyllis Dillabaugh Ross Purdue Scholarship - James Lamparski - $3,000;
Douglas MacArthur Elementary School PTO Scholarship - Cailtin Ashby - $500;
Dwight Eisenhower Elementary School PTO Scholarship - Jake Oostman - $500;
Forrest and Millicent Everett Memorial Scholarship - Jayden Phillips - $650,;
Fran and Billie Hoffman Scholarship - Christian Smith - $1,000;
Fran and Billie Hoffman Scholarship - Denise Smith $1,000;
Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship - Madelyn Adams - $1,750;
Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship - Rebecca Parks - $1,750;
George Letz Jr Scholarship - Alyssa Hoover - $1,000;
George Letz, Jr Scholarship - Kyle Harvey - $1,000;
Helen Zielinski and Ray Stuck Family Scholarship - Kyra Peterson - $550;
Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship - Mia Depta - $1,000;
Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship - Tyler Smith - $1,000;
JoAnne and Jim Haag Scholarship - Logan Duvall - $1,000;
Joe and Annette Allegretti Scholarship - Ben Wesley - $1,000;
John D Amodeo Scholarship - Alexander Svetanoff - $1,000;
Karen and Cornel Raab Scholarship - Danielle Schmal - 2,500;
Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship - Calvin Curiel - $1,000;
Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship - Allison Govert - $1,000;
Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship - Alexander Svetanoff - $1,000;
Kathy, Russ and Jim Keller Memorial Scholarship - Jenna Mayden - $1,000;
Kay Hubbard Music Scholarship - Connor Phutawon - $2,000'
L. Jane Keene Memorial Scholarship - Jackson Smith - $800;
Lake Street Elementary PTO Scholarship - Ryan Costello - $500;
LaMere Family Andrean High School Scholarship - Marisa Rund - $1,000;
Lisa Schaefer Stover Memorial Scholarship - Jacob McKay - $1,400;
Liss CARSTAR Scholarship - Alyssa Vivo - $1,000;
Manhart/Gibbons Family Memorial Scholarship - Lily Nuest - $2,900 per year for 4 years;
Marie Van Slyke-Bean Memorial Scholarship - Ana Marija Duleva - $500;
Marilee Thanholdt Memorial Scholarship - Jeremy Quasney - $2,300;
Mark and Lindsay Bates Scholarship - Isabelle Nuzzo - $1,000;
Mark Edwards Memorial Scholarship - Charles Russell III - $750;
Marty Shahbaz Football Scholarship - William Pettit - $1,000;
Maurine Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship - Andrew Garcia - $650;
McMichael Family Scholarship - Jennifer Tsouklis - $900;
Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship - Mackenzie Henderson - $1,000;
Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship - Brooke Merritt - $1,000;
Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship - Colton Thiel - $1,000;
Mike Brown Jr. Memorial Scholarship - Alyssa Caprio - $1,000;
Paul and Dorothea Everett Scholarship - Anthony Sainato - $2,000;
Pettit Family Memorial Student/Athlete Scholarship - Reilly Granger - $2,500;
Ralph and Dee Bennett Memorial Scholarship - Logan Duvall - $700;
Robert “Bob” Brown Memorial Scholarship - Sarah Frey - $500;
Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship - Hayley Brownd - $500;
Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship - Bailey Brumbaugh - $500;
Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship - James Lamparski - $500;
Robert Taft Middle School PTA Scholarship - Alyssa McMahon - $500;
Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarship - Colleen Haage - $500;
Russ Keller Family Scholarship - Elizabeth Leitzel - $1,500;
Shirley Mudy Memorial Scholarship - Katie Jostes - $500;
Solon Robinson Elementary School PTO Scholarship - Angel Giraud - $500;
Solon Robinson Elementary School PTO Scholarship - Imran Mihas - $500;
St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship - Kaitlyn Doyle - $500;
St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship - Grace Mumaugh - $500;
Tim Galusha Memorial Scholarship - Anthony Saberniak - $3,900;
Timothy Ball Elementary School PTO Scholarship - Tyler Smith - $500 per year for 4 years;
Tiny Knesek Bohling and Karla Stiener Memorial Scholarship - Alyssa McMahon - $850;
Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship - Adam Graham - $500;
Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship - Madeline Kartz - $500;
Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship - Brooke Knapp - $750;
Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship - Jacob Smith - $750;
Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship - Sydney Dyba - $750;
Virgil Place Scholarship - Allie Dockins - $4,300 per year for 4 years;
Walter Bernacki Memorial Scholarship - Conor Keough - $500;
Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship - Sydney Dyba - $600;
Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship - Brooke Knapp - $600;
Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship - Jacob Smith - $600;
William and Phyllis Fatch Memorial Scholarship - Mia Depta $ 650;
Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary School PTO Scholarship - Rebecca Parks - $1,000;
Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary School PTO Scholarship - Cole Simmons - $1,000;
Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship - Erin Chariton - $1,000;
Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship - Leah Joyce - $1,000;
Youche Country Club Scholarship - Elizabeth Leitzel - $500;
Zondor Family Scholarship - William Pettit -$1,500.