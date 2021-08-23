Crown Point Community Foundation awards scholarships

The Crown Point Community Foundation recently awarded 113 scholarships totaling over $450,000.

“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students and adults.”

The scholarships were made available through the generosity of the Foundation’s donors. Scholarships are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation.

Many scholarship funds are established with the purpose of honoring or memorializing an individual or family member. Each year, a scholarship committee reviews applications, interviews students and selects the recipients. The scholarship review team consists of Foundation board members and community leaders.

For more information about the scholarship program or other funds, please call the Crown Point Community Foundation at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Al and Kathryn Schmidt Scholarship - Laney Detert - $500;

Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship - Jake Oostman - $2,500;