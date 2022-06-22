Crown Point Community Foundation awards scholarships

The Crown Point Community Foundation recently awarded 119 scholarships totaling over $429,000, including 8 awarded by Crown Point Tri Kappa.

“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students.”

The scholarships were made available through the generosity of the Foundation’s donors. Scholarships are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation. Many scholarship funds are established with the purpose of honoring or memorializing an individual or family member.

Each year, a scholarship committee reviews applications, interviews students and selects the recipients. The scholarship review team consists of Foundation board members and community leaders.

For more information about the scholarship program or other funds, call the Crown Point Community Foundation at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows, including the scholarship and the amount:

Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship - Gianna Witte $3,000.

Alfred J. Gruber Senior Social Studies Honorarium - Rosalie Degenhart $1,000.

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship - Rosalie Degenhart $1,000, Roman Jancich $1,000, Kylee Janda $1,000, Ashley Keneson $2,000, Greyson Lemmons $1,000, Thomas Pampalone $2,000, Alex Shemen $1,000.

Barbara Jenkins Tyler Speech Scholarship - Brenna Losch $1,000,

Barney Family Scholarship 2022 - Ethan Park up to 10,000 per year for 4 years.

Barney’s Hub Bootery Scholarship 2022 - Hannah Schneider $2,500 per year for 3 years.

BJ Hubbard Scholarship - Allyson Olchawa $1,000.

Burrell Family Scholarship - Rocco Jann $2,500 per year for 2 years, Lily Koelikamp - $2,500 per year for 3 years.

Caleel Foundation Scholarship - Lillian Stoelb $2,500 per year for 4 years.

Candace Lynne Walton Memorial Scholarship - Hannah Gerner $1,000.

Charles and Marjorie Quickle Scholarship - Nathan Terri $6,200.

Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship - Ryan Hannan $2,500.

Col. John Wheeler Middle School PTA Scholarship - Alex Shemen $1,000.

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Annika Denney $1,000, Allisonn Holtcamp $1,000, Emily McCallister $1,000, Bryce Noble $1,000, Austin Vesich $1,000.

Crown Point Lions Club - Caitlin Ashby $1,000.

Crown Point Swim Club Alumni Scholarship 2022 - Rachel Krick $5,000 per year for 4 years.

Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship - Brendan Ballou $500, Luke Byrd $500.

David Gergely Memorial Scholarship - Avery Pettit $500.

Dean and Barbara White Scholarship 2022 - Gillian Gatley Full Scholarship 4 years tuition, room and board; Charles Hagerman Full Scholarship 4 year, tuition, room and board.

Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship - Jack Darlington $3,000, Jasmine Slesser $3,000.

Douglas MacArthur Elementary PTO Scholarship - Logan Culver $1,000.

Dr. Arthur Beckman Memorial Scholarship - Lillian Anderson $2,750, Jackson Pawlowski $2,750.

Dwight Eisenhower Elementary PTO Scholarship - Daniel Sibincic $500.

Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship - Seth Gozo $1,82, Ali Lucas $1,825.

George Letz III Memorial Scholarship - Evangeline Pycraft $2,500.

George Letz, Jr. Scholarship - Aliya DeJesus $ 1,000, Colin Gingerich $1,000.

Helen Zielinski and Ray Stuck Family Scholarship - Evan Parent $ 500.

Isabelle Melchor Memorial Scholarship - Morgan Hawkins $2,500.

Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship - Nikki Gerodemos $1,300, Nicholas Tattini $1,300.

JoAnne and Jim Haag Scholarship - Ethan Sauter $1,800.

Joe and Annette Allegretti Scholarship - Ben Wesley $1,000.

John D. Amodeo Scholarship - Annika Denney $1,000, Diane Kosior $1,000.

Karen and Cornel Raab Scholarship - Megan Brandon $2,500.

Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship - Hannah Gerner $1,000, Nikki Gerodemos $1,000, John Mullally $1,000.

Kathy, Russ and Jim Keller Memorial Scholarship - Kristal Rodriquez $1,000.

Kay Hubbard Music Scholarship - Alyssa Gargano $1,000.

L. Jane Keene Memorial Scholarship - Cole Simmons $850.

Lake Street Elementary PTO Scholarship - Kloe Kiran $500.

Lisa Schaefer Stover Memorial Scholarship - Kylie LaChapelle $1,800.

Liss CARSTAR Scholarship - Madyson Hall $1,000.

Manhart/Gibbons Family Memorial Scholarship - 2022 Alyssa Vena $2,980 per year for 4 years.

Marie Van Slyke-Bean Memorial Scholarship - Emma Baltzersen $500.

Marilee Thanholdt Memorial Scholarship - Sebastian Lomeli $3,100.

Mark and Lindsay Bates Scholarship - Holly Jorden $1,000.

Mark Edwards Memorial Scholarship - Robert Gonzales $750.

Marty Shahbaz Football Scholarship - Nick Cicero $1,400.

Maurine Schlemmer Memorial Scholarship - Amber Brown $650.

Millicent and Forrest Everett Scholarship - Kristal Rodriquez $625.

Paul and Dorothea Everett Scholarship - Kaitlyn Chandler $2,180.

Pete Breuckman Sr. Tradesman Scholarship - Aaron John $2,500.

Pettit Family Memorial Student/Athlete Scholarship - Nick Cicero $2,500.

Ralph E. and Dee Bennett Memorial Scholarship - Jacob Huppenthal $800.

Robert “Bob” Brown Scholarship - Tara Djukic $750.

Robert Taft Middle School PTO Scholarship - Emma Adams $500, Abigail Godsen $500, Austin Vesich $500, Makaela Watkins $500.

Russ Keller Family Scholarship - Griffin Dusseau $2,000.

Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship - Brendan Ballou $500, Hayden Rosenbaum $500.

St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship - Kendall Miller $675, Liah Ruiz $675.

Tim Galusha Memorial Scholarship - William Labus $3,950.

Timothy Ball Elementary PTO Scholarship 2022 - Alexandria Mackey $500 per year for 4 years.

Tiny Knesek Bohling and Karla Stiener Memorial Scholarship - Elizabeth Mouser $925.

Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship - Allison Holtcamp $550; Bryce Noble $550.

Tri Kappa Scholarship - Mary Dravet $1,000, Sarah Gardiner $1,000, Paige Haluska $1,000,Holly Jorden $1,000, Kristian Maunes $1,000, Joseph Phillips $1,000.

Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship - Rachel Clausing $750, Sarah Gardiner $750, Ellery Shea $750.

Virgil Place Scholarship 2022 - Molly Kubal $4,000 per year for 4 years.

Walter Bernacki Memorial Scholarship - Bryce Hufford $500.

Wilbert Buth Memorial Scholarship - Rachel Clausing $650, Quinn Rosenthal $ 650,Ellery Shea $650.

William G. and Phyllis M. Fatch Memorial Scholarship - Amber Brown $680.

Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship - Emily Clark $1,000, Aedin Obringer $1,000.

Youche Country Club Scholarship - Reagan Carmichael $500.

Zondor Family Scholarship - Ryan Wickar $1,500.

This year’s Adult Learner Scholarships recipients are:

Alvin and Kathryn Schmidt Scholarship - Lydia Byrd $500.

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship - Brooke Nack $1,000, Briana Przybyl-Gallagher $1,000, Sarah Valtierra $1,000, Grace Walker $1,000.

Fran and Billie Hoffman Scholarship - Noah Sauter $2,000.

McMichael Family Scholarship - Michelle Peralta $1,000.

Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarship - Nancy Robles $500, Karen VanVleck $500.

Tri Kappa Scholarship-Sue Crisman Memorial Scholarship - Haley Prince $1,000.

Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship - Elizabeth Burkus $1,000,

Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship - Tri Kappa Megan Burns $1,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.