The Crown Point Community Foundation recently awarded 113 scholarships totaling over $451,435 including 8 awarded by Crown Point Tri Kappa.

“A scholarship fund at the Community Foundation is a way for a donor to connect to the future,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We are happy to provide opportunities to so many deserving students.”

Dean Jones, a foundation board member, said he felt "privileged and honored" to e a part of the Scholarship Awards Night."

The scholarships were made available through the generosity of the Foundation’s donors. Scholarships are awarded through special funds that have been established at the Foundation. Many scholarship funds are established with the purpose of honoring or memorializing an individual or family member.

Each year, a scholarship committee reviews applications, interviews students, and selects the recipients. The scholarship review team consists of Foundation board members and community leaders.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

Scholarship Recipients:

Alec Matalin Memorial “Dope” Scholarship, Emily Phillips - $5,000;

Alfred J Gruber Senior Social Studies Honorarium, Connor Bouton - $1,250;

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Rosalie Degenhart - $1,150;

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Kyle Janda - $1,150; American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Kathleen Pampalone - $2,000;

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Sarah Weiss - $1,150;

American Italian Benevolent Society Scholarship, Emily Ziegelhofer - $2,000;

Barbara Jenkins Tyler Speech Scholarship, Andrew Goldthorpe - $1,000;

Barney Family Scholarship, Aidan Conley - up to $10,000 per year for 4 years;

Barney’s Hub Bootery Scholarship, Lucas Johnson - $2,700 per year for 3 years.;

Burrell Family Scholarship, Clare Dillon - $3,200;

Burrell Family Scholarship, Logan Frazier - $3,200;

Caleel Foundation Scholarship, Kylee Parr - $2,500 per year for 4 years;

Candace Lynn Walton Memorial Scholarship, Noriann Gubbins - $1,150;

Charles & Marjorie Quickle Scholarship, Nathan Terry - $5,000;

Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship, Jeramiah Arona - $2,500;

Clayton Gaudry Memorial Scholarship, Vanessa Navarro - $2,500;

Col. John Wheeler Middle School PTA Scholarship, Antonio Wireman - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Charlotte Annes - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Alexandra Baron - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Therese Cunanan - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Sean Dorsey - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Hannah Flewelling - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Pacey Nack - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Kristen Slade - $1,000;

Crown Point Lions Club Scholarship, Caitlin Ashby - $1,000;

Crown Point Swim Club Alumni Scholarship, Andrew Dyba - $5,000 per year for 4 years.;

Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship, Connor Cotton - $1,000;

Crown Point Youth Baseball Scholarship, Grace Sauter - $1,000;

Dean and Barbara White Scholarship, Jacob Neff - Full Scholarship - 4 years tuition, room and board;

Dean and Barbara White Scholarship, Alyssa Remenius - Full Scholarship - 4 years tuition, room and board;

Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship, Jeramiah Arona - $3,000;

Donald and Phyllis Ross Purdue Scholarship, Olivia Helmuth - $3,000;

Douglas MacArthur Elementary PTO Scholarship, Alexandria Byrne - $1,000;

Dr. James W. Gentleman Memorial Scholarship, Andrew Goldthorpe - $2,500;

Dwight Eisenhower Elementary PTO Scholarship, Eleni Naumoski - $500;

Gail and Gil Stiener Scholarship, Alexander Emmanoilidis - $2,950;

George Letz III Memorial Scholarship, Kyra Mallory - $2,500;

Helen Zielinski and Ray Stuck Family Scholarship, Audrey Macek - $1,000;

Isabelle Melchor Memorial Scholarship, Michael Drohosky - $2,500;

Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship, Cody Fischl - $1,200;

Jerry Caravana Athletic Director Senior Scholarship, Emily Phillips - $1,200;

JoAnne and Jim Haag Scholarship, Zachary Byers - $2,000;

Joe and Annette Allegretti Scholarship, Ben Wesley - $1,000;

John C. Moos Memorial Scholarship, Alexandra Baron - $2,500;

John D. Amodeo Scholarship, Ashley Dyrkacz - $1,000;

John D. Amodeo Scholarship, Harris Proudman - $1,000;

Karen and Cornel Raab Scholarship, Isabella Bikoff - $2,500;

Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship, Christopher Gloff - $1,875;

Karen Pruzin Memorial Scholarship, Kathryn Mumaugh - $1,875;

Kathy, Russ and Jim Keller Memorial Scholarship, Anna Gardiner - $675;

Kay Hubbard Music Scholarship, Ryleigh Crawford - $2,000;

L. Jane Keene Memorial Scholarship, Erin Doyle - $700;

Lake Street Elementary PTO Scholarship, Camdyn Gliem - $500;

LaMere Family Andrean Scholarship, Hailey Baehler - $1,000;

Lisa Schaefer Stover Memorial Scholarship, Aidan Conley - $1,550;

Liss CARSTAR Scholarship, Jenna Schroader - $1,500;

Manhart/Gibbons Family Memorial Scholarship, Kylie Cole - $3,040 per year for 4 years.;

Marilee Thanholdt Memorial Scholarship, Anna Suppes - $2,500;

Mark and Lindsay Bates Scholarship, Kennedy Crampton - $1,000;

Mark Edwards Memorial Scholarship, Charlie Koeppen - $750;

Marty Shahbaz Football Scholarship, Lorenzo Pintado - $1,200;

Millicent and Forrest Everett Scholarship, Anna Gardiner - $675;

Paul and Dorothea Everett Scholarship, Ella Curiel - $1,750;

Pete Breuckman Sr. Tradesman Scholarship, Trent Hurysz - $2,500;

Pete Breuckman Sr. Tradesman Scholarship, Aaron John - $2,500;

Pettit Family Memorial Student Athlete Scholarship, Jackson Ruess - $2,500;

Ralph E. and Dee Bennett Memorial Scholarship, Trent Hurysz - $925;

Robert “Bob” Brown Scholarship, Therese Cunanan - $500;

Robert Taft Middle School PTO Scholarship, Addison Poulter - $1,150;

Robert Taft Middle School PTO Scholarship, Sydney Reissman - $1,150;

Russ Keller Family Scholarship, Connor Bouton - $2,000;

Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship, Veda Donofrio - $500;

Solon Robinson Elementary PTO Scholarship, Corrine Ferrell - $500;

St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship, Dominic Rund - $1,000;

St. Mary’s Catholic Community School Scholarship, Lauren Serrano - $1,000;

Tim Galusha Memorial Scholarship, Kade Honickel - $3,200;

Timothy Ball Elementary PTO Scholarship, Alexandra Bajmakovich - $500 per year for 4 years.;

Tiny Knesek Bohling and Karla Stiener Memorial Scholarship, Lydia Bir - $925;

Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship, Cydney Drousias - $575;

Todd Szanyi Memorial Scholarship, Ryan York - $ 575; Tri Kappa Scholarship, Charlotte Annes - $1,000;

Tri Kappa Scholarship, McKinley Cowser - $1,000;

Tri Kappa Scholarship, Shane Dorsey - $1,000;

Tri Kappa Scholarship, Hannah Flewelling - $1,000;

Tri Kappa Scholarship, Andrew Holbrook - $1,000;

Tri Kappa Scholarship, Holden Paskis - $1,000;

Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship, Anna Gardiner - $750;

Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship, Riley Johnson - $750

Trinity Lutheran PTL Scholarship, Jacob Miller - $750;

Virgil Place Scholarship, Anna Suppes - $3,200 per year for 4 years.;

Walter Bernacki Memorial Scholarship, Lorenzo Pintado - $500;

Wilbert Buth Music Scholarship, Riley Johnson - $1,000;

Wilbert Buth Music Scholarship, Jacob Miller - $1,000;

William G. and Phyllis M. Fatch Memorial Scholarship, Jayden Dusseau - $550;

Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship, Victoria Blachut - $1,000;

Winfield/Jerry Ross Elementary PTO Scholarship, Helena Grafton - $1,000;

Youche Country Club Scholarship, Brooke Reading - $500;

Zondor Family Scholarship, Mary Elizabeth Sanders - $1,600.

Adult Learner Scholarship Recipients:

Alvin & Kathryn Schmidt Scholarship, Alicia Savoy - $575;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Alayna Brown - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Madison Donofrio - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Sarah Herbert - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Alexis Liapes - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Ashley McGarr - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Josh Mitchell - $1,000;

Crown Point Community Foundation Scholarship, Brooke Nack - $1,000;

Dorothy Dillman Max Scholarship, Jessica Baker - $2,500;

McMichael Family Scholarship, Kathleen Stompor - $1,250;

Ron and Suzanne Borto Scholarship, Ashley Lofton - $1,000;

Tri Kappa Scholarship - Sue Crisman Memorial Scholarship, Jessica Baker - $1,000;

Tri Kappa Scholarship - Women’s Giving Circle, Brooke Nack - $1,000;

Women’s Giving Circle Scholarship, Ashley McGarr - $1,000.

For more information about the scholarship program or other funds, call the Crown Point Community Foundation at 219-662-7252 or send an email to info@thecpcf.org.