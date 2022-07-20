Crown Point Community Foundation gives $5,000 to help in hunger relief

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $5,000 grant from the Crown Point Community Foundation to support its “Meat” the Need initiative within Lake County.

Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on nearly 3,800 pounds of donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to agencies serving nearly 59,000 food-insecure residents within Lake County.

According to Feeding America, an estimated 38% of Lake County residents struggling with food insecurity make above the threshold to qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

To make ends meet, many are turning to local hunger-relief agencies such as food banks, food pantries and soup kitchens. “More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries and hunger-relief agencies are seeing more demand for their services." said Katie DeForest, Fund Development Director for Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.

“Unfortunately, these agencies are experiencing the same diminished purchasing power that families are experiencing with their own grocery budgets and meat, especially, is difficult to obtain.”

Mary Burrell Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation, said "as food costs continue to rise the Crown Point Community Foundation is privileged to support the work of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to supply much needed meat into the diets of those experiencing hunger in our communities.

“We are thankful for the philanthropic spirit of our fundholders that made this grant possible.”

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry partners with various community members and organizations in order to get more meat into hunger-relief agencies and into the hands of residents in need. Farmers, hunters, and 4-H members donate deer and livestock to their “Meat” The Need program. Donations are processed at local participating meat processors and the meat is distributed to hunger-relief agencies within the community it was donated in. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pays 100% of the processing fees so there is no charge to donors or agencies receiving meat.

“The generous grant from the Crown Point Community Foundation will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 15,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies within Lake County. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger," Treesh said.

To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to the livestock and deer donors.

For a list of participating meat processors, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.