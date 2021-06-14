Crown Point could expand city limits with 180-lot subdivision

The number of homes would create a density of 1½ units per acre in the development, Kleven said, adding there will be more than 43 acres of open space in the development.

The subdivision would have two entrances on West 125th Avenue and one on Cedar Lake Road, Kleven said.

Walking paths, nature preserves, wetland areas and oak woodlands would be featured throughout the subdivision, Kleven said.

"It's not our intent to disturb Hidden Lake, nor do we want the home sites to have ownership up to the edge of the water. We would want to use that as an amenity, so everybody will have access to that lake, the walking path," Kleven said.

"That would avoid any type of future docks being installed behind people's houses, paddle boats and that kind of stuff. It will be amenitized as far as the use for those type of activities, but there would be one entrance area and one exit area, rather than everybody just going out their back door."

Kleven said he wanted to take the Commission's temperature before moving forward with annexation process for Hidden Grove. Currently, the land is located in unincorporated Lake County.