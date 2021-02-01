Crown Point council approves rezoning of old Firestone building

CROWN POINT — The Registry, a bar that has been in the square for nearly 20 years, is one step closer to relocating.
During a Monday evening meeting via Zoom, the City Council adopted an ordinance to rezone the old Firestone building at 142 N. Main St. from a B-2 business district to a B-1 business district.
The matter was again discussed at length, and many who spoke out against the rezoning previously again shared concerns over the change.
Debbie Metsch-Lilly, who owns Debbie's Designs; Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library; and Brad Belush, who owns Brad's Designs & Jewelry, all confirmed they met with Robert Ulman, owner of The Registry, about the bar's potential move.
Despite those meetings, however, Wendorf said she couldn't support the rezoning, given concerns the library currently has over parking.
Belush said he and Ulman had a "long talk," and Ulman "seemed eager" to address Belush's concerns over the potential rezoning.
"As far as the rest of it goes, I don't have a clue how that's going to impact me. I am nervous about it," Belush said.
Metsch-Lilly said she, too, spoke with Ulman, but said she doesn't "have much faith in the situation."
"I'm asking the city to really think about this before you cause problems for established businesses. I've been here 34 years. I think I am an asset to the community," Metsch-Lilly said.
Melissa Walley, who lives behind the Firestone building, said neither she, nor her father who owns the residence, spoke with Ulman.
The petition had two additional objectors, as well as a petition of support, which included 25 signatures from city residents.
Ulman told council members after meeting with Wendorf that he will install a security camera to "to try and keep an eye on any issues that might happen," if The Registry relocation moves forward. The project has yet to go in front of the Crown Point Plan Commission for site development.
"If there's any issues, I will be more than happy to be the bad guy — just like I said with everybody else that we met with," Ulman said. "If they're disrespecting anything, whether it's not listening to the parking issue or ... disrespecting their property in any way shape or form, I will be more than happy to address those customers."
Ulman noted he plans to expand the amount of security cameras he currently has at the bar — 20 — and will employ security to check nearby parking lots and keep them clean.
The Council discussed how the bar's potential move falls in line with the city's comprehensive plan, specifically the Main Street corridor section.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the downtown area mainly has commercial uses, with some vacant land and industrial and residential uses.
"Main Street provides an opportunity for Crown Point to have an attractive commercial gateway with a mix of commercial uses, businesses and services," Schlueter said, adding the comprehensive plan calls for new developments to be well designed with commercial frontage and incompatible industrial uses be relocated to allow for new development.
City Council President Scott Evorik, R-at large, later noted the comprehensive plan states the city's land use map is a guide and isn't "intended to indicate precise boundaries between uses."
"Addressing an old vacant building, to me, is responsible development and growth. Is your property value going to go up with a building that's vacant and just sitting there, deteriorating or being fixed up?" Evorik said. "I think it's more responsible to fix the place up and have a business that's gonna thrive."
The council ultimately approved the rezoning, with Councilman Dawn Stokes, D-2nd, voting no.
"I really voted no after consideration from residents, from business owners over the last month regarding the rezoning," Stokes told The Times. "As I said on the meeting, I really would have liked for us to be a little more proactive with that part of Main Street. I feel like we're being a little reactive by just doing the one zoning change for the one building."
Stokes added: "There's too many residents that reached out, and too many business owners that I've talked to over the last month for me, with a clear conscience, to vote yes tonight."
Also Monday, the Council approved an ordinance on first reading to reestablish a cumulative capital development fund in the city and approved various conflict of interest disclosure statements.
