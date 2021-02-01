Crown Point council approves rezoning of old Firestone building

"I'm asking the city to really think about this before you cause problems for established businesses. I've been here 34 years. I think I am an asset to the community," Metsch-Lilly said.

Melissa Walley, who lives behind the Firestone building, said neither she, nor her father who owns the residence, spoke with Ulman.

The petition had two additional objectors, as well as a petition of support, which included 25 signatures from city residents.

Ulman told council members after meeting with Wendorf that he will install a security camera to "to try and keep an eye on any issues that might happen," if The Registry relocation moves forward. The project has yet to go in front of the Crown Point Plan Commission for site development.

"If there's any issues, I will be more than happy to be the bad guy — just like I said with everybody else that we met with," Ulman said. "If they're disrespecting anything, whether it's not listening to the parking issue or ... disrespecting their property in any way shape or form, I will be more than happy to address those customers."

Ulman noted he plans to expand the amount of security cameras he currently has at the bar — 20 — and will employ security to check nearby parking lots and keep them clean.