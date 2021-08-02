Crown Point council approves YMCA expansion, NorthShore Health clinic

Approximately 15,000 square feet, the new youth center will house the Y's gymnastics, dance, Ninja and cheer programs, as well as help with its preschool programs, Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster previously told The Times.

The outdoor expansion, which includes the three artificial turf fields, is slated to cost about $2 million, and the YMCA is eyeing a late fall completion for the project, Buckmaster said previously.

The new youth center is slated to cost between $4 million and $4.5 million, and is set to be complete in the late spring, early summer of 2022, Buckmaster said previously.

The two prongs of the expansion project have yet to appear before the Crown Point Plan Commission, however, Buckmaster said previously he anticipates the outdoor expansion project to appear before the commission in August.

The new youth center will likely appear before the Commission later this year, Russ Pozen with DVG Team, Inc., representing the YMCA, said during Monday's meeting.

Also Monday, the council unanimously approved a special use variance to allow a medical clinic to operate in Strack & Van Til at 10851 Broadway.