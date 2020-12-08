Crown Point council OKs Iowa Street road transfer

Also Monday, the City Council heard from Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson, who reported the city was in receipt of $910,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Benson added "a little bit more" funding is expected to come to the city.

Uran said the city is applying for another round of CARES funding and hopes to educate the community and raise awareness on the virus and protocols. In the meantime, the longtime mayor encouraged residents to remain vigilant.

"Continue to do what you do out there — public awareness, personal responsibility, social distance, wear those masks," Uran said. "Just continue to adhere to the governor's orders and our health department because those are the rules that we (abide) by."

Uran, who contracted COVID-19 in early November, also recognized Fire Chief Dave Crane and the city's Director of Information Technology and Media Adam Graper for their dedication to Crown Point's coronavirus task force.

The Council also received an update on the city's $2 million general obligation bond with a new interest rate of 0.95%.

"I think the council's going to be very excited with that interest rate," Uran said.