Crown Point council OKs Iowa Street road transfer
Downtown Crown Point

A creation of the Old Courthouse is etched into metal railings in downtown Crown Point.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

CROWN POINT — The city is dotting its i's and crossing its t's before work continues on 109th Avenue this summer. 

During a Monday meeting via Zoom, the City Council approved a road transfer agreement for a portion of Iowa Street, south of 109th Avenue to 113th Avenue.

The portion of the road is already maintained by the city, but Lake County had the right of way for the road, said Assistant City Attorney Alex Kutanovski.

Kutanovski said transferring the right of way would allow the city to maintain and make improvements to the portion of Iowa Street without having to receive permission from the county.

The agreement was previously approved by the Lake County Commissioners, Kutanovski added. 

The Council approved the transfer 7-0. 

In 2021, the city is expected to begin the the final phase of work along 109th Avenue, which includes a roundabout at Iowa. The Indiana Department of Transportation also is set to work on the Interstate 65 interchange along 109th, Crown Point Mayor David Uran has said previously. 

Once the final phase is complete, Uran has said the city will be done with 109th "for decades."

This year, 109th underwent an extensive improvement project, with a roundabout added at Mississippi Street, improved landscaping installed along the corridor and the road widened and concrete medians installed at 109th and Broadway.

Also Monday, the City Council heard from Clerk-Treasurer Dave Benson, who reported the city was in receipt of $910,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Benson added "a little bit more" funding is expected to come to the city.

Uran said the city is applying for another round of CARES funding and hopes to educate the community and raise awareness on the virus and protocols. In the meantime, the longtime mayor encouraged residents to remain vigilant. 

"Continue to do what you do out there — public awareness, personal responsibility, social distance, wear those masks," Uran said. "Just continue to adhere to the governor's orders and our health department because those are the rules that we (abide) by."

Uran, who contracted COVID-19 in early November, also recognized Fire Chief Dave Crane and the city's Director of Information Technology and Media Adam Graper for their dedication to Crown Point's coronavirus task force. 

The Council also received an update on the city's $2 million general obligation bond with a new interest rate of 0.95%. 

"I think the council's going to be very excited with that interest rate," Uran said.

"As we keep those pennies on the dollar for the community, and no tax rate increase to our community, but the the net worth of the equipment that we're gonna be able to purchase will provide additional services to engage our community in a much more safer and competitive way with all our departments."

Gallery: 5 stories to know from the weekend: Mother tells son's killer 'I hate you' before judge hands him 45 years

5 stories to know from the weekend: Mother tells son's killer 'I hate you' before judge hands him 45 years

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

