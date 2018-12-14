CROWN POINT — Crown Point officials will cut the ribbon on the east leg of Summit Street at 11 a.m. today at the site on Broadway and Summit.
A ceremony opens to public traffic the stretch of Summit Street from Broadway into the Beacon Hill District commercial development.
That road extension is a partnership between the city of Crown Point and I-65 Beacon Hill Partners, LLC, and is a product of the I-65 West 109th Avenue Tax Allocation Area – Tax Increment Financing Bond approved by the city in June.
The east leg of Summit Street will provide improved access and circulation within the Beacon Hill District and will open areas along Summit Street and Delaware Parkway for additional commercial development that is projected to create more than 350 jobs and $100 million of new assessed valuation.